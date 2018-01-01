JUST IN
WPIL Ltd.

BSE: 505872 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE765D01014
BSE LIVE 14:32 | 12 Mar 552.00 3.80
(0.69%)
OPEN

554.00

 HIGH

555.00

 LOW

534.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan WPIL Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 554.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 548.20
VOLUME 11766
52-Week high 799.00
52-Week low 383.10
P/E 25.03
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 539
Buy Price 552.00
Buy Qty 14.00
Sell Price 553.80
Sell Qty 5.00
About WPIL Ltd.

WPIL Ltd

WPIL Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   539
EPS - TTM () [*S] 22.05
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 25.03
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.36
Book Value / Share () [*S] 263.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.09
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

WPIL Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 113.77 72.33 57.29
Other Income 0.85 0.67 26.87
Total Income 114.63 73 57.03
Total Expenses 101.89 60.58 68.19
Operating Profit 12.73 12.42 2.5
Net Profit 5.92 6.29 -5.88
Equity Capital 9.77 9.77 -
> More on WPIL Ltd Financials Results

WPIL Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
ION Exchange 466.85 0.17 684.87
Windsor Machines 102.50 -1.54 665.74
Walchan. Inds. 158.25 -0.38 602.14
WPIL 552.00 0.69 539.30
Ador Welding 394.65 -0.67 536.72
Wendt India 2594.00 -0.85 518.80
TIL 475.00 -0.01 476.42
> More on WPIL Ltd Peer Group

WPIL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.08
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.07
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 13.20
Indian Public 13.53
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.55
> More on WPIL Ltd Share Holding Pattern

WPIL Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.01% NA 0.07% -0.87%
1 Month -13.74% NA -1.54% -0.84%
3 Month -13.48% NA 1.64% 0.99%
6 Month 7.92% NA 5.01% 4.35%
1 Year 36.74% NA 16.67% 16.13%
3 Year -4.08% NA 16.73% 18.39%

WPIL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 534.00
555.00
Week Low/High 532.00
589.00
Month Low/High 532.00
648.00
YEAR Low/High 383.10
799.00
All TIME Low/High 0.95
799.00

