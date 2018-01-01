WPIL Ltd.
|BSE: 505872
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE765D01014
|BSE LIVE 14:32 | 12 Mar
|552.00
|
3.80
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
554.00
|
HIGH
555.00
|
LOW
534.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|WPIL Ltd Not listed in NSE
About WPIL Ltd.
WPIL Ltd
WPIL Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|539
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|22.05
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|25.03
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|16 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.36
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|263.86
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.09
WPIL Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|113.77
|72.33
|57.29
|Other Income
|0.85
|0.67
|26.87
|Total Income
|114.63
|73
|57.03
|Total Expenses
|101.89
|60.58
|68.19
|Operating Profit
|12.73
|12.42
|2.5
|Net Profit
|5.92
|6.29
|-5.88
|Equity Capital
|9.77
|9.77
|-
WPIL Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|ION Exchange
|466.85
|0.17
|684.87
|Windsor Machines
|102.50
|-1.54
|665.74
|Walchan. Inds.
|158.25
|-0.38
|602.14
|WPIL
|552.00
|0.69
|539.30
|Ador Welding
|394.65
|-0.67
|536.72
|Wendt India
|2594.00
|-0.85
|518.80
|TIL
|475.00
|-0.01
|476.42
WPIL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
WPIL Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.01%
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.87%
|1 Month
|-13.74%
|NA
|-1.54%
|-0.84%
|3 Month
|-13.48%
|NA
|1.64%
|0.99%
|6 Month
|7.92%
|NA
|5.01%
|4.35%
|1 Year
|36.74%
|NA
|16.67%
|16.13%
|3 Year
|-4.08%
|NA
|16.73%
|18.39%
WPIL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|534.00
|
|555.00
|Week Low/High
|532.00
|
|589.00
|Month Low/High
|532.00
|
|648.00
|YEAR Low/High
|383.10
|
|799.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.95
|
|799.00
