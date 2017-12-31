JUST IN
Yamini Investment Company Ltd.

BSE: 511012 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE457N01025
BSE LIVE 15:13 | 09 Mar 6.12 -0.11
(-1.77%)
OPEN

6.12

 HIGH

6.12

 LOW

6.12
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Yamini Investment Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Yamini Investment Company Ltd.

Yamini Investment Company Ltd

Yamini Investments Company Limited was incorporated in 1983 with a view to carry on activities of various investments by way of capital loan equity participation and financial assistance....> More

Yamini Investment Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   322
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.27
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.82
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Yamini Investment Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.15 -
Other Income 0.37 0.54 -31.48
Total Income 0.37 1.69 -78.11
Total Expenses 0.42 1.52 -72.37
Operating Profit -0.05 0.17 -129.41
Net Profit -0.08 0.06 -233.33
Equity Capital 52.57 52.57 -
Yamini Investment Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
SRG Housing 270.00 -1.42 351.00
CSL Finance 585.00 3.08 345.15
Sastasundar Ven. 102.40 2.40 325.73
Yamini Invest 6.12 -1.77 321.73
Dwitiya Trading 122.60 -4.03 307.11
GCM Securit. 14.65 -1.68 278.35
VLS Finance 70.55 -1.19 272.75
Yamini Investment Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 17.36
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 40.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 42.28
Yamini Investment Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.41% NA 0.32% -0.70%
1 Month 2.00% NA -1.30% -0.67%
3 Month -44.77% NA 1.88% 1.16%
6 Month -63.02% NA 5.27% 4.53%
1 Year -83.00% NA 16.95% 16.33%
3 Year NA NA 17.02% 18.59%

Yamini Investment Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.12
6.12
Week Low/High 6.12
7.00
Month Low/High 5.88
7.00
YEAR Low/High 5.88
40.00
All TIME Low/High 5.88
72.00

