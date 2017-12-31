You are here » Home
Yamini Investment Company Ltd.
|BSE: 511012
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE457N01025
|
BSE
LIVE
15:13 | 09 Mar
|
6.12
|
-0.11
(-1.77%)
|
OPEN
6.12
|
HIGH
6.12
|
LOW
6.12
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Yamini Investment Company Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.12
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.23
|VOLUME
|19500
|52-Week high
|39.65
|52-Week low
|5.88
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|322
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6.23
|Sell Qty
|14495.00
About Yamini Investment Company Ltd.
Yamini Investment Company Ltd
Yamini Investments Company Limited was incorporated in 1983 with a view to carry on activities of various investments by way of capital loan equity participation and financial assistance....> More
Yamini Investment Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Yamini Investment Company Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Yamini Investment Company Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|1.15
|-
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.54
|-31.48
|Total Income
|0.37
|1.69
|-78.11
|Total Expenses
|0.42
|1.52
|-72.37
|Operating Profit
|-0.05
|0.17
|-129.41
|Net Profit
|-0.08
|0.06
|-233.33
|Equity Capital
|52.57
|52.57
| -
Yamini Investment Company Ltd - Peer Group
Yamini Investment Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Yamini Investment Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.41%
|NA
|0.32%
|-0.70%
|1 Month
|2.00%
|NA
|-1.30%
|-0.67%
|3 Month
|-44.77%
|NA
|1.88%
|1.16%
|6 Month
|-63.02%
|NA
|5.27%
|4.53%
|1 Year
|-83.00%
|NA
|16.95%
|16.33%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.02%
|18.59%
Yamini Investment Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.12
|
|6.12
|Week Low/High
|6.12
|
|7.00
|Month Low/High
|5.88
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.88
|
|40.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.88
|
|72.00
Quick Links for Yamini Investment Company: