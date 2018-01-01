JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Yantra Natural Resources Ltd

Yantra Natural Resources Ltd.

BSE: 531693 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE903B01023
BSE 13:59 | 27 Aug Yantra Natural Resources Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Yantra Natural Resources Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.31
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.32
VOLUME 257502
52-Week high 0.31
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 195
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.31
Sell Qty 120481172.00
OPEN 0.31
CLOSE 0.32
VOLUME 257502
52-Week high 0.31
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 195
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.31
Sell Qty 120481172.00

About Yantra Natural Resources Ltd.

Yantra Natural Resources Ltd

Shri Ganesh Spinners was incorporated as a private limited company on 1 Sep.'88. It was initially promoted by Gopi Chand, Ram Dhan, Prem Chand, Maman Chand and Ram Prakash, to set up a spinning unit at Gohana, Haryana. They abandoned the project due to internal differences. The present promoters took over the company along with the land in Dec.'93 and the company was converted into a public limi...> More

Yantra Natural Resources Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   195
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.29
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Yantra Natural Resources Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.05 0.92 231.52
Other Income -
Total Income 3.05 0.92 231.52
Total Expenses 3 0.87 244.83
Operating Profit 0.04 0.05 -20
Net Profit 0.03 0.03 0
Equity Capital 628.05 628.05 -
> More on Yantra Natural Resources Ltd Financials Results

Yantra Natural Resources Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Khemani Distrib. 186.00 -4.62 213.53
Signet Indus. 7.09 -4.96 208.73
Vinyl Chemicals 107.15 -0.65 196.08
Yantra Natural 0.31 -3.13 194.70
SRS Real INFRA. 4.78 -0.42 192.16
Steel Exchange 24.70 1.23 187.67
J L Morison(I) 1334.70 -3.15 182.85
> More on Yantra Natural Resources Ltd Peer Group

Yantra Natural Resources Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.16
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 11.09
Custodians 0.00
Other 88.75
> More on Yantra Natural Resources Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Yantra Natural Resources Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 287.50% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Yantra Natural Resources Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.31
0.31
Week Low/High 0.00
0.31
Month Low/High 0.00
0.31
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.31
All TIME Low/High 0.04
13.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Yantra Natural Resources: