Yantra Natural Resources Ltd.
|BSE: 531693
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE903B01023
|
BSE
13:59 | 27 Aug
|
Yantra Natural Resources Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Yantra Natural Resources Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.31
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.32
|VOLUME
|257502
|52-Week high
|0.31
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|195
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.31
|Sell Qty
|120481172.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|195
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|0.31
|CLOSE
|0.32
|VOLUME
|257502
|52-Week high
|0.31
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|195
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.31
|Sell Qty
|120481172.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|194.70
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Yantra Natural Resources Ltd.
Yantra Natural Resources Ltd
Shri Ganesh Spinners was incorporated as a private limited company on 1 Sep.'88. It was initially promoted by Gopi Chand, Ram Dhan, Prem Chand, Maman Chand and Ram Prakash, to set up a spinning unit at Gohana, Haryana. They abandoned the project due to internal differences. The present promoters took over the company along with the land in Dec.'93 and the company was converted into a public limi...
Yantra Natural Resources Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Yantra Natural Resources Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.05
|0.92
|231.52
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|3.05
|0.92
|231.52
|Total Expenses
|3
|0.87
|244.83
|Operating Profit
|0.04
|0.05
|-20
|Net Profit
|0.03
|0.03
|0
|Equity Capital
|628.05
|628.05
| -
Yantra Natural Resources Ltd - Peer Group
Yantra Natural Resources Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Yantra Natural Resources Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|287.50%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Yantra Natural Resources Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.31
|
|0.31
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.31
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.31
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.31
|All TIME Low/High
|0.04
|
|13.00
