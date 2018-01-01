Yantra Natural Resources Ltd

Shri Ganesh Spinners was incorporated as a private limited company on 1 Sep.'88. It was initially promoted by Gopi Chand, Ram Dhan, Prem Chand, Maman Chand and Ram Prakash, to set up a spinning unit at Gohana, Haryana. They abandoned the project due to internal differences. The present promoters took over the company along with the land in Dec.'93 and the company was converted into a public limi...> More