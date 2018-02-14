JUST IN
Yarn Syndicate Ltd.

BSE: 514378 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE564C01013
BSE 15:23 | 29 Jan Yarn Syndicate Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Yarn Syndicate Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.23
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 6.34
52-Week low 4.02
P/E 0.48
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 4.05
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Yarn Syndicate Ltd.

Yarn Syndicate Ltd

Yarn Syndicate, a government-recognised Trading House, was incorporated in May '46 as a public limited company. It belongs to the Patodia-YSL group. The company is one of the largest merchant exporter of cotton yarn from the country. In 1994, the company proposed to set up manufacturing facilities for knitted fabrics and dyed yarn in order to cater to the international buyers with a committed ...> More

Yarn Syndicate Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.51
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 0.48
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -3.50
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.16
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Yarn Syndicate Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.18 2.92 -93.84
Other Income 4.03 0.07 5657.14
Total Income 4.21 2.99 40.8
Total Expenses 1.27 2.81 -54.8
Operating Profit 2.94 0.18 1533.33
Net Profit 3.26 0.08 3975
Equity Capital 3.75 3.75 -
Yarn Syndicate Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Solis Marketing 0.52 -3.70 1.60
Trans Asia Corpo 3.04 4.83 1.58
SPS Intl. 4.75 -5.00 1.53
Yarn Syndicate 4.05 -4.26 1.52
Silveroak Comm 5.24 0.00 1.44
Exotic Coal 3.61 -5.00 1.42
Ambitious Plasto 2.37 -1.66 1.38
Yarn Syndicate Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.33
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.07
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.57
Indian Public 29.92
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.08
Yarn Syndicate Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Yarn Syndicate Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.05
4.05
Week Low/High 0.00
4.05
Month Low/High 0.00
4.05
YEAR Low/High 4.02
6.00
All TIME Low/High 0.89
70.00

