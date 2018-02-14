Yarn Syndicate Ltd.
|BSE: 514378
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE564C01013
|BSE 15:23 | 29 Jan
|Yarn Syndicate Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Yarn Syndicate Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.23
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|6.34
|52-Week low
|4.02
|P/E
|0.48
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|4.05
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Yarn Syndicate Ltd.
Yarn Syndicate, a government-recognised Trading House, was incorporated in May '46 as a public limited company. It belongs to the Patodia-YSL group. The company is one of the largest merchant exporter of cotton yarn from the country. In 1994, the company proposed to set up manufacturing facilities for knitted fabrics and dyed yarn in order to cater to the international buyers with a committed ...> More
Yarn Syndicate Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|8.51
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|0.48
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-3.50
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-1.16
Yarn Syndicate Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.18
|2.92
|-93.84
|Other Income
|4.03
|0.07
|5657.14
|Total Income
|4.21
|2.99
|40.8
|Total Expenses
|1.27
|2.81
|-54.8
|Operating Profit
|2.94
|0.18
|1533.33
|Net Profit
|3.26
|0.08
|3975
|Equity Capital
|3.75
|3.75
|-
Yarn Syndicate Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Solis Marketing
|0.52
|-3.70
|1.60
|Trans Asia Corpo
|3.04
|4.83
|1.58
|SPS Intl.
|4.75
|-5.00
|1.53
|Yarn Syndicate
|4.05
|-4.26
|1.52
|Silveroak Comm
|5.24
|0.00
|1.44
|Exotic Coal
|3.61
|-5.00
|1.42
|Ambitious Plasto
|2.37
|-1.66
|1.38
Yarn Syndicate Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Yarn Syndicate Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Yarn Syndicate Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.05
|
|4.05
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.05
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.05
|YEAR Low/High
|4.02
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.89
|
|70.00
