You are here » Home
» Company
» Yash Management & Satelite Ltd
Yash Management & Satelite Ltd.
|BSE: 511601
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE216B01012
|
BSE
LIVE
14:42 | 12 Mar
|
8.44
|
-0.44
(-4.95%)
|
OPEN
8.44
|
HIGH
8.44
|
LOW
8.44
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Yash Management & Satelite Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.44
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.88
|VOLUME
|3030
|52-Week high
|15.06
|52-Week low
|7.00
|P/E
|29.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|8.44
|Buy Qty
|6970.00
|Sell Price
|8.88
|Sell Qty
|1100.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|29.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|8.44
|CLOSE
|8.88
|VOLUME
|3030
|52-Week high
|15.06
|52-Week low
|7.00
|P/E
|29.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|8.44
|Buy Qty
|6970.00
|Sell Price
|8.88
|Sell Qty
|1100.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|29.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14.35
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Yash Management & Satelite Ltd.
Yash Management & Satelite Ltd
Yash Management & Satellite Ltd.(formerly Yash Management & Financial Services Ltd.) was promoted by Anurag Gupta and DK Goyal was engaged mainly in financial service business. mainly engaged
Incorporated on 4th August, 1993 the company's activity covers all major segments/ acitivities in fianancial services like financial consultancy, lease and hire purchase syndication, arranging bill discou...> More
Yash Management & Satelite Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Yash Management & Satelite Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Yash Management & Satelite Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.26
|0.74
|-64.86
|Other Income
|0.9
|0.02
|4400
|Total Income
|1.16
|0.76
|52.63
|Total Expenses
|0.62
|0.9
|-31.11
|Operating Profit
|0.54
|-0.14
|485.71
|Net Profit
|0.4
|-0.21
|290.48
|Equity Capital
|17
|9.7
| -
Yash Management & Satelite Ltd - Peer Group
Yash Management & Satelite Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Yash Management & Satelite Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.53%
|-0.57%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.09%
|-0.53%
|3 Month
|-43.73%
|NA
|2.10%
|1.30%
|6 Month
|-7.56%
|NA
|5.50%
|4.67%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.21%
|16.49%
|3 Year
|21.97%
|NA
|17.27%
|18.76%
Yash Management & Satelite Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.44
|
|8.44
|Week Low/High
|8.44
|
|9.00
|Month Low/High
|8.44
|
|10.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.00
|
|15.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|128.00
Quick Links for Yash Management & Satelite: