Yash Management & Satelite Ltd.

BSE: 511601 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE216B01012
BSE LIVE 14:42 | 12 Mar 8.44 -0.44
(-4.95%)
OPEN

8.44

 HIGH

8.44

 LOW

8.44
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Yash Management & Satelite Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Yash Management & Satelite Ltd.

Yash Management & Satelite Ltd

Yash Management & Satellite Ltd.(formerly Yash Management & Financial Services Ltd.) was promoted by Anurag Gupta and DK Goyal was engaged mainly in financial service business. mainly engaged Incorporated on 4th August, 1993 the company's activity covers all major segments/ acitivities in fianancial services like financial consultancy, lease and hire purchase syndication, arranging bill discou...> More

Yash Management & Satelite Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.29
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 29.10
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.20
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.69
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Yash Management & Satelite Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.26 0.74 -64.86
Other Income 0.9 0.02 4400
Total Income 1.16 0.76 52.63
Total Expenses 0.62 0.9 -31.11
Operating Profit 0.54 -0.14 485.71
Net Profit 0.4 -0.21 290.48
Equity Capital 17 9.7 -
Yash Management & Satelite Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Regent Enterp. 4.48 0.22 14.99
Panache Innovat. 33.20 -4.60 14.57
Trio Merc. Trad. 12.35 -2.76 14.39
Yash Mgmt & Sat. 8.44 -4.95 14.35
Shri Krishna Pra 13.64 0.00 13.78
O.P Chains 20.00 -7.62 13.70
Priya 45.55 -4.91 13.66
Yash Management & Satelite Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.47
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 35.63
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.90
Yash Management & Satelite Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.53% -0.57%
1 Month NA NA -1.09% -0.53%
3 Month -43.73% NA 2.10% 1.30%
6 Month -7.56% NA 5.50% 4.67%
1 Year NA NA 17.21% 16.49%
3 Year 21.97% NA 17.27% 18.76%

Yash Management & Satelite Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.44
8.44
Week Low/High 8.44
9.00
Month Low/High 8.44
10.00
YEAR Low/High 7.00
15.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
128.00

