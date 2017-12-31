Yash Papers Ltd

Commencing its operations in Jan. '83 at its paper manufacturing unit. Yash Papers gradually increased the capacity from 1940 tpa to 6000 tpa by 1992. In 1990 the company installed another low grammege M G Kraft paper manufacturing unit of 6000 tpa. This unit went into production in Mar. '91. During 1993-94, it undertook a modernisation-cum-expansion project to increase the total capacity to 16...> More