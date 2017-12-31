Yash Papers Ltd.
|BSE: 516030
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE551D01018
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|66.20
|
-0.30
(-0.45%)
|
OPEN
66.90
|
HIGH
68.90
|
LOW
65.25
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Yash Papers Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|66.90
|CLOSE
|66.50
|VOLUME
|59962
|52-Week high
|85.30
|52-Week low
|23.10
|P/E
|15.99
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|233
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Yash Papers Ltd.
Commencing its operations in Jan. '83 at its paper manufacturing unit. Yash Papers gradually increased the capacity from 1940 tpa to 6000 tpa by 1992. In 1990 the company installed another low grammege M G Kraft paper manufacturing unit of 6000 tpa. This unit went into production in Mar. '91. During 1993-94, it undertook a modernisation-cum-expansion project to increase the total capacity to 16
Yash Papers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|233
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.14
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|15.99
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|19.27
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.44
Yash Papers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|50.11
|45.44
|10.28
|Other Income
|0.85
|1.1
|-22.73
|Total Income
|50.97
|46.54
|9.52
|Total Expenses
|40.61
|38.22
|6.25
|Operating Profit
|10.36
|8.32
|24.52
|Net Profit
|5.06
|1.59
|218.24
|Equity Capital
|35.24
|32.31
|-
Yash Papers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Star Paper Mills
|204.70
|1.29
|319.54
|Genus Paper & Bo
|12.25
|0.82
|314.95
|Pudumjee Paper
|26.05
|-0.76
|247.48
|Yash Papers
|66.20
|-0.45
|233.29
|Satia Indust.
|202.20
|0.00
|202.20
|Shreyans Inds.
|133.40
|-6.12
|184.36
|S I Paper Mills
|117.50
|-2.08
|176.25
Yash Papers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.90%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.62%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|22.59%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|69.96%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|116.34%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|787.40%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Yash Papers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|65.25
|
|68.90
|Week Low/High
|64.80
|
|73.00
|Month Low/High
|64.80
|
|85.00
|YEAR Low/High
|23.10
|
|85.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.30
|
|85.00
