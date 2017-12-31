JUST IN
Yash Papers Ltd.

BSE: 516030 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE551D01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 66.20 -0.30
(-0.45%)
OPEN

66.90

 HIGH

68.90

 LOW

65.25
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Yash Papers Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Yash Papers Ltd.

Yash Papers Ltd

Commencing its operations in Jan. '83 at its paper manufacturing unit. Yash Papers gradually increased the capacity from 1940 tpa to 6000 tpa by 1992. In 1990 the company installed another low grammege M G Kraft paper manufacturing unit of 6000 tpa. This unit went into production in Mar. '91. During 1993-94, it undertook a modernisation-cum-expansion project to increase the total capacity to 16...> More

Yash Papers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   233
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.14
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.99
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 19.27
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Yash Papers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 50.11 45.44 10.28
Other Income 0.85 1.1 -22.73
Total Income 50.97 46.54 9.52
Total Expenses 40.61 38.22 6.25
Operating Profit 10.36 8.32 24.52
Net Profit 5.06 1.59 218.24
Equity Capital 35.24 32.31 -
Yash Papers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Star Paper Mills 204.70 1.29 319.54
Genus Paper & Bo 12.25 0.82 314.95
Pudumjee Paper 26.05 -0.76 247.48
Yash Papers 66.20 -0.45 233.29
Satia Indust. 202.20 0.00 202.20
Shreyans Inds. 133.40 -6.12 184.36
S I Paper Mills 117.50 -2.08 176.25
Yash Papers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.06
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 46.54
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.40
Yash Papers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.90% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.62% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 22.59% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 69.96% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 116.34% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 787.40% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Yash Papers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 65.25
68.90
Week Low/High 64.80
73.00
Month Low/High 64.80
85.00
YEAR Low/High 23.10
85.00
All TIME Low/High 2.30
85.00

