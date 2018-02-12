You are here » Home
Yashraj Containeurs Ltd.
|BSE: 530063
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE095C01018
|
BSE
15:15 | 23 Feb
|
3.00
|
0.12
(4.17%)
|
OPEN
2.88
|
HIGH
3.00
|
LOW
2.88
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Yashraj Containeurs Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.88
|CLOSE
|2.88
|VOLUME
|1001
|52-Week high
|3.50
|52-Week low
|2.73
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|3.00
|Buy Qty
|837.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Yashraj Containeurs Ltd.
Yashraj Containeurs Ltd
Yashraj Containeurs Ltd. (YCL) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of barrels and trading of cold rolled close annealed coil. YCL's products include closed top steel barrels, open top steel barrels and composite steel-plastic barrels. Its open top steel barrels are used for storage and transportation of liquids, pastes and solid substances.
The company was sta...
Yashraj Containeurs Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Yashraj Containeurs Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.94
|2.18
|80.73
|Other Income
|0.1
|0.06
|66.67
|Total Income
|4.03
|2.24
|79.91
|Total Expenses
|3.67
|2.39
|53.56
|Operating Profit
|0.36
|-0.15
|340
|Net Profit
|-1.84
|-2.58
|28.68
|Equity Capital
|17
|17
| -
Yashraj Containeurs Ltd - Peer Group
Yashraj Containeurs Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Yashraj Containeurs Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-55.36%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Yashraj Containeurs Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.88
|
|3.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.88
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.73
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.75
|
|123.00
Quick Links for Yashraj Containeurs: