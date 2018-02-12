JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Yashraj Containeurs Ltd

Yashraj Containeurs Ltd.

BSE: 530063 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE095C01018
BSE 15:15 | 23 Feb 3.00 0.12
(4.17%)
OPEN

2.88

 HIGH

3.00

 LOW

2.88
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Yashraj Containeurs Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2.88
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.88
VOLUME 1001
52-Week high 3.50
52-Week low 2.73
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 3.00
Buy Qty 837.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 2.88
CLOSE 2.88
VOLUME 1001
52-Week high 3.50
52-Week low 2.73
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 3.00
Buy Qty 837.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Yashraj Containeurs Ltd.

Yashraj Containeurs Ltd

Yashraj Containeurs Ltd. (YCL) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of barrels and trading of cold rolled close annealed coil. YCL's products include closed top steel barrels, open top steel barrels and composite steel-plastic barrels. Its open top steel barrels are used for storage and transportation of liquids, pastes and solid substances. The company was sta...> More

Yashraj Containeurs Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -53.26
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Yashraj Containeurs Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.94 2.18 80.73
Other Income 0.1 0.06 66.67
Total Income 4.03 2.24 79.91
Total Expenses 3.67 2.39 53.56
Operating Profit 0.36 -0.15 340
Net Profit -1.84 -2.58 28.68
Equity Capital 17 17 -
> More on Yashraj Containeurs Ltd Financials Results

Yashraj Containeurs Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Guj. Containers 13.75 -3.44 7.77
Kuwer Inds. 7.64 4.95 6.94
Pithampur Poly 13.55 -3.01 6.60
Yashraj Contain. 3.00 4.17 5.10
H K Trade Inter. 19.00 0.00 5.00
Pankaj Polymers 8.33 -4.91 4.61
Vallabh Poly-Pl. 9.82 4.91 4.12
> More on Yashraj Containeurs Ltd Peer Group

Yashraj Containeurs Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.01
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.47
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.52
> More on Yashraj Containeurs Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Yashraj Containeurs Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -55.36% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Yashraj Containeurs Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.88
3.00
Week Low/High 0.00
3.00
Month Low/High 2.88
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.73
4.00
All TIME Low/High 0.75
123.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Yashraj Containeurs: