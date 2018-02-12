Yashraj Containeurs Ltd

Yashraj Containeurs Ltd. (YCL) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of barrels and trading of cold rolled close annealed coil. YCL's products include closed top steel barrels, open top steel barrels and composite steel-plastic barrels. Its open top steel barrels are used for storage and transportation of liquids, pastes and solid substances. The company was sta...> More