Yogi Infra Projects Ltd.
|BSE: 522209
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE429B01011
|
BSE
10:15 | 12 Mar
|
2.11
|
0.10
(4.98%)
|
OPEN
2.11
|
HIGH
2.11
|
LOW
2.11
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Yogi Infra Projects Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.11
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.01
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|2.96
|52-Week low
|1.34
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|1.91
|Buy Qty
|750.00
|Sell Price
|2.11
|Sell Qty
|200.00
About Yogi Infra Projects Ltd.
Yogi Infra Projects Ltd
Yogi Infra is one of the fastest growing organisation in India with experience in infrastructure development and civil constructions. Founded in 1989, the Company is well diversified and professionally managed. A strong, customer-focused approach and the constant urge for top-class quality has enabled the Company to attain a good reputation in civil construction by various corporate.
Yogi Infra Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Yogi Infra Projects Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|
|-
|Other Income
|0.1
|0.15
|-33.33
|Total Income
|0.1
|0.15
|-33.33
|Total Expenses
|0.1
|0.11
|-9.09
|Operating Profit
|
|0.04
|-
|Net Profit
|
|0.04
|-
|Equity Capital
|16.85
|16.85
| -
Yogi Infra Projects Ltd - Peer Group
Yogi Infra Projects Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Yogi Infra Projects Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.05%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|1.93%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|31.06%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-79.77%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Yogi Infra Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.11
|
|2.11
|Week Low/High
|2.01
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.90
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.34
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.35
|
|35.00
