Yogi Infra Projects Ltd.

BSE: 522209 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE429B01011
BSE 10:15 | 12 Mar 2.11 0.10
(4.98%)
OPEN

2.11

 HIGH

2.11

 LOW

2.11
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Yogi Infra Projects Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.11
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.01
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 2.96
52-Week low 1.34
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 1.91
Buy Qty 750.00
Sell Price 2.11
Sell Qty 200.00
About Yogi Infra Projects Ltd.

Yogi Infra Projects Ltd

Yogi Infra is one of the fastest growing organisation in India with experience in infrastructure development and civil constructions. Founded in 1989, the Company is well diversified and professionally managed. A strong, customer-focused approach and the constant urge for top-class quality has enabled the Company to attain a good reputation in civil construction by various corporate. In the fu...> More

Yogi Infra Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.99
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Yogi Infra Projects Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.1 0.15 -33.33
Total Income 0.1 0.15 -33.33
Total Expenses 0.1 0.11 -9.09
Operating Profit 0.04 -
Net Profit 0.04 -
Equity Capital 16.85 16.85 -
Yogi Infra Projects Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Prabhav Ind 1.02 2.00 4.70
VSF Projects 8.00 0.00 4.70
Epsom Properties 5.70 0.00 4.25
Yogi Infra 2.11 4.98 3.56
Stewarts & Lloyd 11.37 4.99 3.41
Rajeswari Infra. 5.64 -4.89 3.12
KCL Infra 1.18 -4.84 3.11
Yogi Infra Projects Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 33.96
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 49.19
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.85
Yogi Infra Projects Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.05% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 1.93% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 31.06% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -79.77% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Yogi Infra Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.11
2.11
Week Low/High 2.01
2.00
Month Low/High 1.90
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.34
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.35
35.00

