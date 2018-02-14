Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd

Incorporated in Jan.'95 by taking over a proprietory concern -- Environment Control Systems -- as a going concern, Intensive Air Systems was promoted by P Lakshmana Rao, K V K Raju and J Anjaneyulu Reddy. The company designs, manufactures and markets air pollution control systems like bag filters, industrial blowers, hydrostatic wet precipitators and cyclone dust collectors, to various indust...> More