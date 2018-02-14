JUST IN
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd.

BSE: 531663 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE139D01020
BSE 11:40 | 20 Feb 0.68 -0.01
(-1.45%)
OPEN

0.68

 HIGH

0.68

 LOW

0.68
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd.

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd

Incorporated in Jan.'95 by taking over a proprietory concern -- Environment Control Systems -- as a going concern, Intensive Air Systems was promoted by P Lakshmana Rao, K V K Raju and J Anjaneyulu Reddy. The company designs, manufactures and markets air pollution control systems like bag filters, industrial blowers, hydrostatic wet precipitators and cyclone dust collectors, to various indust...> More

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.42
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.62
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.34 2.84 17.61
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Income 3.35 2.85 17.54
Total Expenses 3.44 3.02 13.91
Operating Profit -0.09 -0.17 47.06
Net Profit -0.43 -0.5 14
Equity Capital 7.02 6.67 -
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tulsi Extrusions 2.20 0.00 6.05
Anka India 18.60 4.49 5.12
Ashish Polyplast 14.15 -4.71 4.81
Yuvraaj Hygiene 0.68 -1.45 4.77
Vinayak Polycon 13.08 4.98 4.03
Integ. Thermopl. 4.47 0.00 2.81
Innocorp 2.15 4.88 1.71
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.64
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.42
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.94
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.23% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 23.64% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -17.07% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -92.58% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.68
0.68
Week Low/High 0.00
0.68
Month Low/High 0.68
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.37
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.37
35.00

