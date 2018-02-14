You are here » Home
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd.
|BSE: 531663
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE139D01020
BSE
11:40 | 20 Feb
0.68
-0.01
(-1.45%)
OPEN
0.68
HIGH
0.68
LOW
0.68
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.68
|CLOSE
|0.69
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|0.86
|52-Week low
|0.37
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.68
|Sell Qty
|2.00
About Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd.
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd
Incorporated in Jan.'95 by taking over a proprietory concern -- Environment Control Systems -- as a going concern, Intensive Air Systems was promoted by P Lakshmana Rao, K V K Raju and J Anjaneyulu Reddy.
The company designs, manufactures and markets air pollution control systems like bag filters, industrial blowers, hydrostatic wet precipitators and cyclone dust collectors, to various indust...> More
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.34
|2.84
|17.61
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Income
|3.35
|2.85
|17.54
|Total Expenses
|3.44
|3.02
|13.91
|Operating Profit
|-0.09
|-0.17
|47.06
|Net Profit
|-0.43
|-0.5
|14
|Equity Capital
|7.02
|6.67
| -
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd - Peer Group
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.23%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|23.64%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-17.07%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-92.58%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.68
|
|0.68
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.68
|Month Low/High
|0.68
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.37
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.37
|
|35.00
Quick Links for Yuvraaj Hygiene Products: