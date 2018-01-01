Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd

Promoted by H K Firodia, J H Munot and Zahnradfabrik-Freindrichshafen, Germany, Z F Steering Gear (India) (ZFSGIL) belongs to the Kinetic group, and manufactures, assembles and deals in mechanical steering gears (cap. : 1,50,000 pa), hydraulic power steering gears (cap. : 36,000 pa) and other types of steerings, gear boxes and designs including bevel gears, spur gears, crown wheels, etc. The compa...> More