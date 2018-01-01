JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd

Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd.

BSE: 505163 Sector: Auto
NSE: ZFSTEERING ISIN Code: INE116C01012
BSE LIVE 14:26 | 12 Mar 1068.05 15.20
(1.44%)
OPEN

1053.00

 HIGH

1075.60

 LOW

1051.05
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1053.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1052.85
VOLUME 13870
52-Week high 1537.00
52-Week low 1044.90
P/E 22.15
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 969
Buy Price 1068.05
Buy Qty 16.00
Sell Price 1073.95
Sell Qty 1.00
OPEN 1053.00
CLOSE 1052.85
VOLUME 13870
52-Week high 1537.00
52-Week low 1044.90
P/E 22.15
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 969
Buy Price 1068.05
Buy Qty 16.00
Sell Price 1073.95
Sell Qty 1.00

About Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd.

Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd

Promoted by H K Firodia, J H Munot and Zahnradfabrik-Freindrichshafen, Germany, Z F Steering Gear (India) (ZFSGIL) belongs to the Kinetic group, and manufactures, assembles and deals in mechanical steering gears (cap. : 1,50,000 pa), hydraulic power steering gears (cap. : 36,000 pa) and other types of steerings, gear boxes and designs including bevel gears, spur gears, crown wheels, etc. The compa...> More

Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   969
EPS - TTM () [*S] 48.22
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 22.15
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   80.00
Latest Dividend Date 26 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.76
Book Value / Share () [*S] 384.77
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.78
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 100.92 89.86 12.31
Other Income 5.31 0.8 563.75
Total Income 106.23 90.66 17.17
Total Expenses 81.69 72.08 13.33
Operating Profit 24.53 18.58 32.02
Net Profit 12.62 9.7 30.1
Equity Capital 9.07 9.07 -
> More on Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd Financials Results

Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shanthi Gears 130.00 -2.44 1062.10
Rane (Madras) 889.95 -1.88 1033.23
Jay Bharat Mar. 452.75 -1.38 980.66
Z F Steering 1068.05 1.44 968.72
Precision Camshf 101.85 0.74 966.35
Rico Auto Inds 69.85 1.31 945.07
GNA Axles 433.00 -1.18 929.65
> More on Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd Peer Group

Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.66
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.47
Indian Public 22.11
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.38
> More on Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.65% NA 0.05% -0.83%
1 Month -5.32% NA -1.57% -0.80%
3 Month -24.62% NA 1.61% 1.03%
6 Month -9.36% NA 4.99% 4.39%
1 Year -9.83% NA 16.64% 16.18%
3 Year 4.84% NA 16.70% 18.44%

Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1051.05
1075.60
Week Low/High 1050.10
1110.00
Month Low/High 1050.10
1154.00
YEAR Low/High 1044.90
1537.00
All TIME Low/High 11.88
2118.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Z F Steering Gear (India):