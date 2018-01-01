You are here » Home
Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 505163
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: ZFSTEERING
|ISIN Code: INE116C01012
|
BSE
LIVE
14:26 | 12 Mar
|
1068.05
|
15.20
(1.44%)
|
OPEN
1053.00
|
HIGH
1075.60
|
LOW
1051.05
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd.
Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd
Promoted by H K Firodia, J H Munot and Zahnradfabrik-Freindrichshafen, Germany, Z F Steering Gear (India) (ZFSGIL) belongs to the Kinetic group, and manufactures, assembles and deals in mechanical steering gears (cap. : 1,50,000 pa), hydraulic power steering gears (cap. : 36,000 pa) and other types of steerings, gear boxes and designs including bevel gears, spur gears, crown wheels, etc. The compa...> More
Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|100.92
|89.86
|12.31
|Other Income
|5.31
|0.8
|563.75
|Total Income
|106.23
|90.66
|17.17
|Total Expenses
|81.69
|72.08
|13.33
|Operating Profit
|24.53
|18.58
|32.02
|Net Profit
|12.62
|9.7
|30.1
|Equity Capital
|9.07
|9.07
| -
Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.65%
|NA
|0.05%
|-0.83%
|1 Month
|-5.32%
|NA
|-1.57%
|-0.80%
|3 Month
|-24.62%
|NA
|1.61%
|1.03%
|6 Month
|-9.36%
|NA
|4.99%
|4.39%
|1 Year
|-9.83%
|NA
|16.64%
|16.18%
|3 Year
|4.84%
|NA
|16.70%
|18.44%
Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1051.05
|
|1075.60
|Week Low/High
|1050.10
|
|1110.00
|Month Low/High
|1050.10
|
|1154.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1044.90
|
|1537.00
|All TIME Low/High
|11.88
|
|2118.00
Quick Links for Z F Steering Gear (India):