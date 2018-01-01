Zandu Realty Ltd.
|BSE: 506720
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: ZANDUREALT
|ISIN Code: INE719A01017
|BSE LIVE 14:28 | 12 Mar
|1780.00
|
2.40
(0.14%)
|
OPEN
1830.00
|
HIGH
1840.00
|
LOW
1761.85
|NSE LIVE 14:22 | 12 Mar
|1795.00
|
9.20
(0.52%)
|
OPEN
1800.00
|
HIGH
1820.00
|
LOW
1770.05
About Zandu Realty Ltd.
Zandu Pharmaceutical Works Ltd is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The company is a manufacturer of ayurvedic health promoting products, chemicals and cosmetics. Using approximately 200 medicinal plants and their extracts, Zandu produces a range of over 300 health promoting products. The products are manufactured at several plants across India. Their manufacturing plants are located at Mumba
Zandu Realty Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|143
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|78.35
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|22.72
|Face Value
|()
|100
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2285.99
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.78
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The 3Rd Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017.
-
-
-
-
Combined Voting Results Of The Business Transacted At The National Company Law Tribunal Convened Mee
-
Zandu Realty Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.05
|-
|Other Income
|3.95
|4.11
|-3.89
|Total Income
|3.99
|4.11
|-2.92
|Total Expenses
|1.11
|1.48
|-25
|Operating Profit
|2.88
|2.63
|9.51
|Net Profit
|1.5
|1.42
|5.63
|Equity Capital
|8.06
|8.06
|-
Zandu Realty Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Nitesh Estates
|11.55
|1.23
|168.43
|Shree Ram Urban
|38.00
|-5.00
|156.29
|Manas Properties
|371.50
|-0.93
|154.54
|Zandu Realty
|1780.00
|0.14
|143.47
|Sunstar Realty
|6.06
|0.00
|143.14
|PVP Ventures
|5.16
|-4.97
|126.45
|Mercantile Vent.
|11.20
|0.45
|125.35
Zandu Realty Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Zandu Realty Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.56%
|-8.17%
|0.08%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|-12.68%
|-6.93%
|-1.54%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|-14.16%
|-16.90%
|1.64%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|34.56%
|40.70%
|5.02%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|45.53%
|43.84%
|16.67%
|16.15%
|3 Year
|9.56%
|8.43%
|16.74%
|18.41%
Zandu Realty Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1761.85
|
|1840.00
|Week Low/High
|1761.85
|
|1969.00
|Month Low/High
|1761.85
|
|2247.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1150.10
|
|2699.00
|All TIME Low/High
|151.04
|
|24643.00
