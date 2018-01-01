JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Zandu Realty Ltd

Zandu Realty Ltd.

BSE: 506720 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: ZANDUREALT ISIN Code: INE719A01017
BSE LIVE 14:28 | 12 Mar 1780.00 2.40
(0.14%)
OPEN

1830.00

 HIGH

1840.00

 LOW

1761.85
NSE LIVE 14:22 | 12 Mar 1795.00 9.20
(0.52%)
OPEN

1800.00

 HIGH

1820.00

 LOW

1770.05
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1830.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1777.60
VOLUME 237
52-Week high 2699.00
52-Week low 1150.10
P/E 22.72
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 143
Buy Price 1761.30
Buy Qty 2.00
Sell Price 1791.95
Sell Qty 10.00
OPEN 1830.00
CLOSE 1777.60
VOLUME 237
52-Week high 2699.00
52-Week low 1150.10
P/E 22.72
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 143
Buy Price 1761.30
Buy Qty 2.00
Sell Price 1791.95
Sell Qty 10.00

About Zandu Realty Ltd.

Zandu Realty Ltd

Zandu Pharmaceutical Works Ltd is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The company is a manufacturer of ayurvedic health promoting products, chemicals and cosmetics. Using approximately 200 medicinal plants and their extracts, Zandu produces a range of over 300 health promoting products. The products are manufactured at several plants across India. Their manufacturing plants are located at Mumba...> More

Zandu Realty Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   143
EPS - TTM () [*S] 78.35
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 22.72
Face Value ()   100
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2285.99
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.78
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Zandu Realty Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.05 -
Other Income 3.95 4.11 -3.89
Total Income 3.99 4.11 -2.92
Total Expenses 1.11 1.48 -25
Operating Profit 2.88 2.63 9.51
Net Profit 1.5 1.42 5.63
Equity Capital 8.06 8.06 -
> More on Zandu Realty Ltd Financials Results

Zandu Realty Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nitesh Estates 11.55 1.23 168.43
Shree Ram Urban 38.00 -5.00 156.29
Manas Properties 371.50 -0.93 154.54
Zandu Realty 1780.00 0.14 143.47
Sunstar Realty 6.06 0.00 143.14
PVP Ventures 5.16 -4.97 126.45
Mercantile Vent. 11.20 0.45 125.35
> More on Zandu Realty Ltd Peer Group

Zandu Realty Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 35.51
Banks/FIs 0.27
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 47.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.00
> More on Zandu Realty Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Zandu Realty Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.56% -8.17% 0.08% -0.85%
1 Month -12.68% -6.93% -1.54% -0.82%
3 Month -14.16% -16.90% 1.64% 1.01%
6 Month 34.56% 40.70% 5.02% 4.37%
1 Year 45.53% 43.84% 16.67% 16.15%
3 Year 9.56% 8.43% 16.74% 18.41%

Zandu Realty Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1761.85
1840.00
Week Low/High 1761.85
1969.00
Month Low/High 1761.85
2247.00
YEAR Low/High 1150.10
2699.00
All TIME Low/High 151.04
24643.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Zandu Realty: