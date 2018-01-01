You are here » Home
» Company
» Zenith Birla (India) Ltd
Zenith Birla (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 531845
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: ZENITHBIR
|ISIN Code: INE318D01020
|
BSE
13:51 | 12 Mar
|
2.13
|
0.10
(4.93%)
|
OPEN
2.13
|
HIGH
2.13
|
LOW
2.13
|
NSE
15:07 | 12 Mar
|
2.40
|
0.10
(4.35%)
|
OPEN
2.40
|
HIGH
2.40
|
LOW
2.40
|OPEN
|2.13
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.03
|VOLUME
|90353
|52-Week high
|2.13
|52-Week low
|0.49
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28
|Buy Price
|2.13
|Buy Qty
|263367.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.30
|VOLUME
|464752
|52-Week high
|2.40
|52-Week low
|0.45
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28
|Buy Price
|2.40
|Buy Qty
|363795.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2.13
|CLOSE
|2.03
|VOLUME
|90353
|52-Week high
|2.13
|52-Week low
|0.49
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28
|Buy Price
|2.13
|Buy Qty
|263367.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.30
|VOLUME
|464752
|52-Week high
|2.40
|52-Week low
|0.45
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27.96
|Buy Price
|2.40
|Buy Qty
|363795.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Zenith Birla (India) Ltd.
Zenith Birla (India) Ltd
Zenith Birla (India) Ltd is a leading manufacturer of Steel Pipes in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing black welded and galvanized steel pipes and cutting tools. They operate in two divisions, namely pipes division at Khopoli and tools division at Nasik and Aurangabad. The tool division of the company is engaged in manufacturing HSS cutting tools and is focused towards the auto/engine...> More
Zenith Birla (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Zenith Birla (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Zenith Birla (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|27.69
|10.72
|158.3
|Other Income
|-0.13
|-0.51
|74.51
|Total Income
|27.56
|10.21
|169.93
|Total Expenses
|25.83
|15.25
|69.38
|Operating Profit
|1.73
|-5.04
|134.33
|Net Profit
|-1.76
|-8.48
|79.25
|Equity Capital
|131.28
|131.28
| -
Zenith Birla (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Zenith Birla (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Zenith Birla (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|26.04%
|26.32%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|126.60%
|92.00%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|243.55%
|336.36%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|136.67%
|166.67%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Zenith Birla (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.13
|
|2.13
|Week Low/High
|1.69
|
|2.13
|Month Low/High
|0.94
|
|2.13
|YEAR Low/High
|0.49
|
|2.13
|All TIME Low/High
|0.49
|
|83.00
Quick Links for Zenith Birla (India):