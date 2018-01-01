JUST IN
Zenith Birla (India) Ltd.

BSE: 531845 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: ZENITHBIR ISIN Code: INE318D01020
OPEN 2.13
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.03
VOLUME 90353
52-Week high 2.13
52-Week low 0.49
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 28
Buy Price 2.13
Buy Qty 263367.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 2.13
CLOSE 2.03
VOLUME 90353
52-Week high 2.13
52-Week low 0.49
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 28
Buy Price 2.13
Buy Qty 263367.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Zenith Birla (India) Ltd.

Zenith Birla (India) Ltd

Zenith Birla (India) Ltd is a leading manufacturer of Steel Pipes in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing black welded and galvanized steel pipes and cutting tools. They operate in two divisions, namely pipes division at Khopoli and tools division at Nasik and Aurangabad. The tool division of the company is engaged in manufacturing HSS cutting tools and is focused towards the auto/engine...> More

Zenith Birla (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   28
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   14.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Jul 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -6.35
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Zenith Birla (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 27.69 10.72 158.3
Other Income -0.13 -0.51 74.51
Total Income 27.56 10.21 169.93
Total Expenses 25.83 15.25 69.38
Operating Profit 1.73 -5.04 134.33
Net Profit -1.76 -8.48 79.25
Equity Capital 131.28 131.28 -
Zenith Birla (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nova Iron &Steel 9.74 -4.98 35.20
Aanchal Ispat 15.70 -4.56 32.73
Steelco Gujarat 6.86 -7.67 29.20
Zenith Birla 2.13 4.93 27.96
Modern Steel 18.40 3.95 25.32
Innoventive Ind. 4.20 -4.55 25.05
Ashiana Ispat 30.90 -4.92 24.60
Zenith Birla (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 8.57
Banks/FIs 0.32
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 74.83
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.27
Zenith Birla (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 26.04% 26.32% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 126.60% 92.00% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 243.55% 336.36% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 136.67% 166.67% 17.24% 19.01%

Zenith Birla (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.13
2.13
Week Low/High 1.69
2.13
Month Low/High 0.94
2.13
YEAR Low/High 0.49
2.13
All TIME Low/High 0.49
83.00

