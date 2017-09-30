JUST IN
Zenith Capitals Ltd.

BSE: 508900 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE132N01016
BSE LIVE 14:48 | 26 Feb 127.00 -0.40
(-0.31%)
OPEN

127.00

 HIGH

127.00

 LOW

127.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Zenith Capitals Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Zenith Capitals Ltd.

Zenith Capitals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   24
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.95
P/B Ratio () [*S] 18.27
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Zenith Capitals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.02 0.04 -50
Other Income -
Total Income 0.02 0.04 -50
Total Expenses 0.03 0.04 -25
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -0.01 0
Equity Capital 1.92 1.92 -
Zenith Capitals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sarvottam Finve. 33.00 4.93 24.75
Purshottam Inves 38.95 -4.88 24.46
Roselabs Fin. 24.40 4.95 24.40
Zenith Capitals 127.00 -0.31 24.38
ISL Consulting 20.20 4.94 24.24
Sharp Investment 1.00 0.00 24.21
AD Manum Finance 32.00 -2.44 24.00
Zenith Capitals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.61
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 2.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.90
Zenith Capitals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.17% -0.83%
1 Month NA NA -1.45% -0.80%
3 Month NA NA 1.73% 1.03%
6 Month NA NA 5.12% 4.39%
1 Year NA NA 16.78% 16.18%
3 Year NA NA 16.84% 18.44%

Zenith Capitals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 127.00
127.00
Week Low/High 0.00
127.00
Month Low/High 127.00
141.00
YEAR Low/High 116.85
141.00
All TIME Low/High 5.00
336.00

