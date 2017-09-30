Zenith Capitals Ltd.
|BSE: 508900
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE132N01016
|BSE LIVE 14:48 | 26 Feb
|127.00
|
-0.40
(-0.31%)
|
OPEN
127.00
|
HIGH
127.00
|
LOW
127.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Zenith Capitals Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|127.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|127.40
|VOLUME
|9
|52-Week high
|140.60
|52-Week low
|116.85
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|24
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|127.00
|Sell Qty
|91.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|24
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Zenith Capitals Ltd.
Zenith Capitals Ltd
Zenith Capitals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|24
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6.95
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|18.27
Zenith Capitals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.02
|0.04
|-50
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.02
|0.04
|-50
|Total Expenses
|0.03
|0.04
|-25
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0
|Equity Capital
|1.92
|1.92
|-
Zenith Capitals Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sarvottam Finve.
|33.00
|4.93
|24.75
|Purshottam Inves
|38.95
|-4.88
|24.46
|Roselabs Fin.
|24.40
|4.95
|24.40
|Zenith Capitals
|127.00
|-0.31
|24.38
|ISL Consulting
|20.20
|4.94
|24.24
|Sharp Investment
|1.00
|0.00
|24.21
|AD Manum Finance
|32.00
|-2.44
|24.00
Zenith Capitals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Zenith Capitals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.17%
|-0.83%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.45%
|-0.80%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.73%
|1.03%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.12%
|4.39%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.78%
|16.18%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.84%
|18.44%
Zenith Capitals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|127.00
|
|127.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|127.00
|Month Low/High
|127.00
|
|141.00
|YEAR Low/High
|116.85
|
|141.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.00
|
|336.00
