Zenith Computers Ltd.
|BSE: 517164
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: ZENITHCOMP
|ISIN Code: INE598B01013
|BSE 15:11 | 12 Mar
|1.77
|
-0.09
(-4.84%)
|
OPEN
1.77
|
HIGH
1.77
|
LOW
1.77
|NSE LIVE 00:00 | 05 Aug
|Zenith Computers Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Zenith Computers Ltd.
Incorporated in May 80, Zenith Computers (ZCL) was promoted by chairman and managing director Raj Saraf, who has interests in other companies including Zenith Control Systems, Zenith Technologies, Brisk Controls, etc. ZCL came out with a Rs 17.58-cr public issue of 39.07 lac equity shares (premium: Rs 35) to set up a 100% EOU in Goa to manufacture PC-XT/ATs, LAN cards, notebook computers and s...> More
Zenith Computers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|9.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|16 Sep 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-71.67
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.02
Zenith Computers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.05
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.05
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.17
|0.1
|70
|Operating Profit
|-0.17
|-0.04
|-325
|Net Profit
|-0.17
|-1.1
|84.55
|Equity Capital
|15.48
|15.48
|-
Zenith Computers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Allied Computer.
|0.54
|-1.82
|10.25
|Vintron Info.
|0.56
|1.82
|4.39
|Computer Point
|0.99
|-4.81
|2.97
|Zenith Computers
|1.77
|-4.84
|2.74
|Crazy Infotech
|0.20
|0.00
|1.34
|Total Hospit.
|1.28
|0.00
|1.03
|KKRRAFTON Develo
|17.10
|-5.00
|0.96
Zenith Computers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Zenith Computers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.76%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.84%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-9.69%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|86.32%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|2.31%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-52.16%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Zenith Computers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.77
|
|1.77
|Week Low/High
|1.77
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.77
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.92
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.92
|
|126.00
