Zenith Computers Ltd.

BSE: 517164 Sector: Consumer
NSE: ZENITHCOMP ISIN Code: INE598B01013
BSE 15:11 | 12 Mar 1.77 -0.09
(-4.84%)
OPEN

1.77

 HIGH

1.77

 LOW

1.77
NSE LIVE 00:00 | 05 Aug Zenith Computers Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Zenith Computers Ltd.

Zenith Computers Ltd

Incorporated in May 80, Zenith Computers (ZCL) was promoted by chairman and managing director Raj Saraf, who has interests in other companies including Zenith Control Systems, Zenith Technologies, Brisk Controls, etc. ZCL came out with a Rs 17.58-cr public issue of 39.07 lac equity shares (premium: Rs 35) to set up a 100% EOU in Goa to manufacture PC-XT/ATs, LAN cards, notebook computers and s...> More

Zenith Computers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   9.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -71.67
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Zenith Computers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.05 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.05 -
Total Expenses 0.17 0.1 70
Operating Profit -0.17 -0.04 -325
Net Profit -0.17 -1.1 84.55
Equity Capital 15.48 15.48 -
Zenith Computers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Allied Computer. 0.54 -1.82 10.25
Vintron Info. 0.56 1.82 4.39
Computer Point 0.99 -4.81 2.97
Zenith Computers 1.77 -4.84 2.74
Crazy Infotech 0.20 0.00 1.34
Total Hospit. 1.28 0.00 1.03
KKRRAFTON Develo 17.10 -5.00 0.96
Zenith Computers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 30.72
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.02
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 47.05
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.15
Zenith Computers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.76% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.84% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -9.69% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 86.32% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 2.31% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -52.16% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Zenith Computers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.77
1.77
Week Low/High 1.77
2.00
Month Low/High 1.77
2.00
YEAR Low/High 0.92
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.92
126.00

