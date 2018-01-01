Zenith Computers Ltd

Incorporated in May 80, Zenith Computers (ZCL) was promoted by chairman and managing director Raj Saraf, who has interests in other companies including Zenith Control Systems, Zenith Technologies, Brisk Controls, etc. ZCL came out with a Rs 17.58-cr public issue of 39.07 lac equity shares (premium: Rs 35) to set up a 100% EOU in Goa to manufacture PC-XT/ATs, LAN cards, notebook computers and s...> More