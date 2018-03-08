Zenith Exports Ltd.
|BSE: 512553
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: ZENITHEXPO
|ISIN Code: INE058B01018
|BSE LIVE 14:55 | 08 Mar
|47.00
|
2.30
(5.15%)
|
OPEN
40.65
|
HIGH
47.00
|
LOW
40.60
|NSE LIVE 14:32 | 12 Mar
|46.35
|
1.05
(2.32%)
|
OPEN
49.50
|
HIGH
49.50
|
LOW
45.10
About Zenith Exports Ltd.
Zenith Export (ZEL) was incorporated in Jul.'81 to take over the partnership business of Zenith Enterprise, a family business promoted by B R Loyalka in 1969. Bilas Rai Loyalka is the chairman and Raj Kumar Loyalka is the managing director of the company. ZEL manufactures and exports industrial leather hand-gloves and handloom silk fabrics as well as silk made-ups. ZEL has arrangements with many s...> More
Zenith Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|25
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|168.56
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.28
Zenith Exports Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|21.87
|28.85
|-24.19
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.3
|-23.33
|Total Income
|22.1
|29.15
|-24.19
|Total Expenses
|22.72
|28.03
|-18.94
|Operating Profit
|-0.62
|1.12
|-155.36
|Net Profit
|-1.49
|0.51
|-392.16
|Equity Capital
|5.4
|5.4
|-
Zenith Exports Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Pasupati Spinng.
|29.40
|2.80
|27.46
|Gokak Textiles
|41.10
|-4.97
|26.72
|Dhanlaxmi Fabric
|29.90
|-1.97
|25.65
|Zenith Exports
|47.00
|5.15
|25.38
|Prag Bosimi Syn.
|3.33
|4.06
|24.77
|GTN Industries
|13.75
|-3.85
|24.12
|Tirupati Foam
|54.05
|-2.88
|23.84
Zenith Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Zenith Exports Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|15.62%
|-12.71%
|0.56%
|-0.29%
|1 Month
|-6.93%
|-11.88%
|-1.06%
|-0.25%
|3 Month
|NA
|-18.68%
|2.13%
|1.59%
|6 Month
|NA
|-20.84%
|5.53%
|4.97%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|16.82%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.30%
|19.09%
Zenith Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|40.60
|
|47.00
|Week Low/High
|40.60
|
|47.00
|Month Low/High
|40.60
|
|58.00
|YEAR Low/High
|34.35
|
|60.00
|All TIME Low/High
|17.00
|
|310.00
