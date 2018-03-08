JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Zenith Exports Ltd

Zenith Exports Ltd.

BSE: 512553 Sector: Industrials
NSE: ZENITHEXPO ISIN Code: INE058B01018
BSE LIVE 14:55 | 08 Mar 47.00 2.30
(5.15%)
OPEN

40.65

 HIGH

47.00

 LOW

40.60
NSE LIVE 14:32 | 12 Mar 46.35 1.05
(2.32%)
OPEN

49.50

 HIGH

49.50

 LOW

45.10
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 40.65
PREVIOUS CLOSE 44.70
VOLUME 580
52-Week high 59.85
52-Week low 34.35
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 25
Buy Price 45.50
Buy Qty 200.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 40.65
CLOSE 44.70
VOLUME 580
52-Week high 59.85
52-Week low 34.35
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 25
Buy Price 45.50
Buy Qty 200.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Zenith Exports Ltd.

Zenith Exports Ltd

Zenith Export (ZEL) was incorporated in Jul.'81 to take over the partnership business of Zenith Enterprise, a family business promoted by B R Loyalka in 1969. Bilas Rai Loyalka is the chairman and Raj Kumar Loyalka is the managing director of the company. ZEL manufactures and exports industrial leather hand-gloves and handloom silk fabrics as well as silk made-ups. ZEL has arrangements with many s...> More

Zenith Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   25
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 168.56
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.28
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Zenith Exports Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 21.87 28.85 -24.19
Other Income 0.23 0.3 -23.33
Total Income 22.1 29.15 -24.19
Total Expenses 22.72 28.03 -18.94
Operating Profit -0.62 1.12 -155.36
Net Profit -1.49 0.51 -392.16
Equity Capital 5.4 5.4 -
> More on Zenith Exports Ltd Financials Results

Zenith Exports Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pasupati Spinng. 29.40 2.80 27.46
Gokak Textiles 41.10 -4.97 26.72
Dhanlaxmi Fabric 29.90 -1.97 25.65
Zenith Exports 47.00 5.15 25.38
Prag Bosimi Syn. 3.33 4.06 24.77
GTN Industries 13.75 -3.85 24.12
Tirupati Foam 54.05 -2.88 23.84
> More on Zenith Exports Ltd Peer Group

Zenith Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.75
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 5.31
Custodians 0.00
Other 42.94
> More on Zenith Exports Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Zenith Exports Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 15.62% -12.71% 0.56% -0.29%
1 Month -6.93% -11.88% -1.06% -0.25%
3 Month NA -18.68% 2.13% 1.59%
6 Month NA -20.84% 5.53% 4.97%
1 Year NA NA 17.24% 16.82%
3 Year NA NA 17.30% 19.09%

Zenith Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 40.60
47.00
Week Low/High 40.60
47.00
Month Low/High 40.60
58.00
YEAR Low/High 34.35
60.00
All TIME Low/High 17.00
310.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Zenith Exports: