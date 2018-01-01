JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Zenith Fibres Ltd

Zenith Fibres Ltd.

BSE: 514266 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE106C01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 102.10 -2.65
(-2.53%)
OPEN

106.65

 HIGH

108.00

 LOW

101.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Zenith Fibres Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 106.65
PREVIOUS CLOSE 104.75
VOLUME 2970
52-Week high 161.00
52-Week low 101.00
P/E 13.01
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 45
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 106.65
CLOSE 104.75
VOLUME 2970
52-Week high 161.00
52-Week low 101.00
P/E 13.01
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 45
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Zenith Fibres Ltd.

Zenith Fibres Ltd

Zenith Fibres Ltd is the only company in India manufacturing the entire range of Polypropylene Staple Fibre (PPSF). The Company is also trading in Polypropylene Spun Yarn. The company is an ISO 9001:2000 certified company. The company was incorporated in the year 1989 and was promoted by The Rungta Group, a multicrore conglomerate....> More

Zenith Fibres Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   45
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.85
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.01
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.91
Book Value / Share () [*S] 106.36
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.96
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Zenith Fibres Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.52 11.72 -27.3
Other Income 0.56 0.75 -25.33
Total Income 9.09 12.48 -27.16
Total Expenses 8.01 10.45 -23.35
Operating Profit 1.08 2.03 -46.8
Net Profit 0.65 1.24 -47.58
Equity Capital 4.42 4.42 -
> More on Zenith Fibres Ltd Financials Results

Zenith Fibres Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mohit Inds. 32.40 -2.11 45.88
Kretto Syscon 32.15 0.00 45.81
Salona Cotspin 86.70 -4.99 45.60
Zenith Fibres 102.10 -2.53 45.13
Spentex Inds. 4.90 -1.61 43.99
Bhandari Hosiery 3.00 1.69 43.95
Nagreeka Exports 33.50 -2.19 43.55
> More on Zenith Fibres Ltd Peer Group

Zenith Fibres Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.27
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.17
Indian Public 40.16
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.40
> More on Zenith Fibres Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Zenith Fibres Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.11% NA 0.51% -0.36%
1 Month -14.63% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -14.92% NA 2.08% 1.51%
6 Month -14.92% NA 5.47% 4.89%
1 Year -24.68% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 75.28% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Zenith Fibres Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 101.00
108.00
Week Low/High 101.00
110.00
Month Low/High 101.00
124.00
YEAR Low/High 101.00
161.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
227.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Zenith Fibres: