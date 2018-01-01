Zenith Fibres Ltd.
|BSE: 514266
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE106C01013
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|102.10
|
-2.65
(-2.53%)
|
OPEN
106.65
|
HIGH
108.00
|
LOW
101.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Zenith Fibres Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Zenith Fibres Ltd.
Zenith Fibres Ltd is the only company in India manufacturing the entire range of Polypropylene Staple Fibre (PPSF). The Company is also trading in Polypropylene Spun Yarn. The company is an ISO 9001:2000 certified company. The company was incorporated in the year 1989 and was promoted by The Rungta Group, a multicrore conglomerate....> More
Zenith Fibres Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|45
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|7.85
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|13.01
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.91
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|106.36
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.96
Zenith Fibres Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.52
|11.72
|-27.3
|Other Income
|0.56
|0.75
|-25.33
|Total Income
|9.09
|12.48
|-27.16
|Total Expenses
|8.01
|10.45
|-23.35
|Operating Profit
|1.08
|2.03
|-46.8
|Net Profit
|0.65
|1.24
|-47.58
|Equity Capital
|4.42
|4.42
|-
Zenith Fibres Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Mohit Inds.
|32.40
|-2.11
|45.88
|Kretto Syscon
|32.15
|0.00
|45.81
|Salona Cotspin
|86.70
|-4.99
|45.60
|Zenith Fibres
|102.10
|-2.53
|45.13
|Spentex Inds.
|4.90
|-1.61
|43.99
|Bhandari Hosiery
|3.00
|1.69
|43.95
|Nagreeka Exports
|33.50
|-2.19
|43.55
Zenith Fibres Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Zenith Fibres Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.11%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.36%
|1 Month
|-14.63%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-14.92%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.51%
|6 Month
|-14.92%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.89%
|1 Year
|-24.68%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|75.28%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Zenith Fibres Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|101.00
|
|108.00
|Week Low/High
|101.00
|
|110.00
|Month Low/High
|101.00
|
|124.00
|YEAR Low/High
|101.00
|
|161.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|227.00
