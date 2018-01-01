Zenith Fibres Ltd

Zenith Fibres Ltd is the only company in India manufacturing the entire range of Polypropylene Staple Fibre (PPSF). The Company is also trading in Polypropylene Spun Yarn. The company is an ISO 9001:2000 certified company. The company was incorporated in the year 1989 and was promoted by The Rungta Group, a multicrore conglomerate....> More