Zenith Health Care Ltd.
|BSE: 530665
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE812B01026
|BSE 15:05 | 05 Mar
|0.66
|
0.03
(4.76%)
|
OPEN
0.63
|
HIGH
0.66
|
LOW
0.63
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Zenith Health Care Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.63
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.63
|VOLUME
|5500
|52-Week high
|1.48
|52-Week low
|0.38
|P/E
|22.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.66
|Sell Qty
|650.00
About Zenith Health Care Ltd.
Zenith Healthcare is engaged in the manufacturing of tablets, capsules, ointments, and liquid injectable among others. Zenith Healthcare was incorporated in the year 1994. The company has its registered and corporate office located at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The company has its manufacturing facilities located at Changodar, Gujarat and has installed capacity to manufacture 168 million tablets, ...> More
Zenith Health Care Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.03
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|22.00
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.02
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.65
Zenith Health Care Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.31
|1.36
|143.38
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.02
|250
|Total Income
|3.38
|1.38
|144.93
|Total Expenses
|3.07
|1.27
|141.73
|Operating Profit
|0.31
|0.11
|181.82
|Net Profit
|0.24
|0.03
|700
|Equity Capital
|5.37
|5.37
|-
Zenith Health Care Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kamron Labs.
|7.14
|-4.80
|4.18
|Trans Medicare
|8.00
|0.00
|4.13
|Sword & Shield
|7.86
|0.00
|4.05
|Zenith Health
|0.66
|4.76
|3.54
|Elder Health
|8.55
|-5.00
|3.42
|Sanjiv.Parant.
|5.77
|4.91
|3.40
|Surya Pharma.
|0.16
|-5.88
|3.24
Zenith Health Care Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Zenith Health Care Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|69.23%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-42.11%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-22.35%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Zenith Health Care Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.63
|
|0.66
|Week Low/High
|0.63
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.39
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.38
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.02
|
|4.00
