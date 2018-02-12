JUST IN
Zenith Health Care Ltd.

BSE: 530665 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE812B01026
BSE 15:05 | 05 Mar 0.66 0.03
(4.76%)
OPEN

0.63

 HIGH

0.66

 LOW

0.63
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Zenith Health Care Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Zenith Health Care Ltd.

Zenith Health Care Ltd

Zenith Healthcare is engaged in the manufacturing of tablets, capsules, ointments, and liquid injectable among others. Zenith Healthcare was incorporated in the year 1994. The company has its registered and corporate office located at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The company has its manufacturing facilities located at Changodar, Gujarat and has installed capacity to manufacture 168 million tablets, ...> More

Zenith Health Care Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 22.00
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.65
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Zenith Health Care Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.31 1.36 143.38
Other Income 0.07 0.02 250
Total Income 3.38 1.38 144.93
Total Expenses 3.07 1.27 141.73
Operating Profit 0.31 0.11 181.82
Net Profit 0.24 0.03 700
Equity Capital 5.37 5.37 -
Zenith Health Care Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kamron Labs. 7.14 -4.80 4.18
Trans Medicare 8.00 0.00 4.13
Sword & Shield 7.86 0.00 4.05
Zenith Health 0.66 4.76 3.54
Elder Health 8.55 -5.00 3.42
Sanjiv.Parant. 5.77 4.91 3.40
Surya Pharma. 0.16 -5.88 3.24
Zenith Health Care Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 28.74
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.39
Indian Public 63.60
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.27
Zenith Health Care Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 69.23% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -42.11% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -22.35% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Zenith Health Care Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.63
0.66
Week Low/High 0.63
1.00
Month Low/High 0.39
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.38
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.02
4.00

