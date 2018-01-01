JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Zenlabs Ethica Ltd

Zenlabs Ethica Ltd.

BSE: 530697 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE546F01013
BSE 15:30 | 12 Mar 50.25 -2.20
(-4.19%)
OPEN

56.00

 HIGH

57.20

 LOW

48.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Zenlabs Ethica Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 56.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 52.45
VOLUME 49498
52-Week high 74.90
52-Week low 25.10
P/E 28.07
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 31
Buy Price 50.25
Buy Qty 99.00
Sell Price 52.25
Sell Qty 100.00
OPEN 56.00
CLOSE 52.45
VOLUME 49498
52-Week high 74.90
52-Week low 25.10
P/E 28.07
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 31
Buy Price 50.25
Buy Qty 99.00
Sell Price 52.25
Sell Qty 100.00

About Zenlabs Ethica Ltd.

Zenlabs Ethica Ltd

Neelkanth Technologies Limited was incorporated in the year 1993. The company deals in shares and securities. It also involves in the trade of pharmaceutical products. The company, formerly known as Shri Lakhavi Infotech Ltd., is based in Chandigarh, India....> More

Zenlabs Ethica Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   31
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.79
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 28.07
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   2.50
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.48
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.95
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.59
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Zenlabs Ethica Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 18.49 17.5 5.66
Other Income -
Total Income 18.49 17.5 5.66
Total Expenses 17.84 17.1 4.33
Operating Profit 0.66 0.4 65
Net Profit 0.44 0.26 69.23
Equity Capital 6.2 6.2 -
> More on Zenlabs Ethica Ltd Financials Results

Zenlabs Ethica Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dhoot Indl.Fin 63.20 -0.63 36.02
Jash Dealmark 69.10 -4.62 34.48
JMD Ventures 21.95 1.86 31.67
Zenlabs Ethica 50.25 -4.19 31.15
Vivanza Biosci. 72.00 -4.00 28.80
Quasar India 51.25 0.00 27.42
Amrapali Inds. 5.30 -4.68 27.25
> More on Zenlabs Ethica Ltd Peer Group

Zenlabs Ethica Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.59
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.78
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.63
> More on Zenlabs Ethica Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Zenlabs Ethica Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.19% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -13.73% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -16.67% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 12.29% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 44.40% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Zenlabs Ethica Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 48.15
57.20
Week Low/High 48.05
57.20
Month Low/High 48.05
73.00
YEAR Low/High 25.10
75.00
All TIME Low/High 0.70
75.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Zenlabs Ethica: