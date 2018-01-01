Zenlabs Ethica Ltd.
|BSE: 530697
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE546F01013
|BSE 15:30 | 12 Mar
|50.25
|
-2.20
(-4.19%)
|
OPEN
56.00
|
HIGH
57.20
|
LOW
48.15
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Zenlabs Ethica Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|56.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|52.45
|VOLUME
|49498
|52-Week high
|74.90
|52-Week low
|25.10
|P/E
|28.07
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|31
|Buy Price
|50.25
|Buy Qty
|99.00
|Sell Price
|52.25
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|28.07
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|31
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|56.00
|CLOSE
|52.45
|VOLUME
|49498
|52-Week high
|74.90
|52-Week low
|25.10
|P/E
|28.07
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|31
|Buy Price
|50.25
|Buy Qty
|99.00
|Sell Price
|52.25
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|28.07
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|31.15
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Zenlabs Ethica Ltd.
Neelkanth Technologies Limited was incorporated in the year 1993. The company deals in shares and securities. It also involves in the trade of pharmaceutical products. The company, formerly known as Shri Lakhavi Infotech Ltd., is based in Chandigarh, India....> More
Zenlabs Ethica Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|31
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.79
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|28.07
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|2.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.48
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.95
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.59
Zenlabs Ethica Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|18.49
|17.5
|5.66
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|18.49
|17.5
|5.66
|Total Expenses
|17.84
|17.1
|4.33
|Operating Profit
|0.66
|0.4
|65
|Net Profit
|0.44
|0.26
|69.23
|Equity Capital
|6.2
|6.2
|-
Zenlabs Ethica Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Dhoot Indl.Fin
|63.20
|-0.63
|36.02
|Jash Dealmark
|69.10
|-4.62
|34.48
|JMD Ventures
|21.95
|1.86
|31.67
|Zenlabs Ethica
|50.25
|-4.19
|31.15
|Vivanza Biosci.
|72.00
|-4.00
|28.80
|Quasar India
|51.25
|0.00
|27.42
|Amrapali Inds.
|5.30
|-4.68
|27.25
Zenlabs Ethica Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Zenlabs Ethica Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.19%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-13.73%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-16.67%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|12.29%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|44.40%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Zenlabs Ethica Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|48.15
|
|57.20
|Week Low/High
|48.05
|
|57.20
|Month Low/High
|48.05
|
|73.00
|YEAR Low/High
|25.10
|
|75.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.70
|
|75.00
Quick Links for Zenlabs Ethica:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices