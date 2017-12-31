You are here » Home
» Company
» Zenotech Laboratories Ltd
Zenotech Laboratories Ltd.
|BSE: 532039
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE486F01012
|
BSE
15:05 | 12 Mar
|
39.55
|
1.85
(4.91%)
|
OPEN
38.05
|
HIGH
39.55
|
LOW
38.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Zenotech Laboratories Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|38.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|37.70
|VOLUME
|68009
|52-Week high
|59.70
|52-Week low
|34.40
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|241
|Buy Price
|39.55
|Buy Qty
|2657.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|241
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|38.05
|CLOSE
|37.70
|VOLUME
|68009
|52-Week high
|59.70
|52-Week low
|34.40
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|241
|Buy Price
|39.55
|Buy Qty
|2657.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|241.37
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Zenotech Laboratories Ltd.
Zenotech Laboratories Ltd
Sunline Technologies Ltd decided to amalgamate Zenotech Laboratories Pvt Ltd with itself w.e.f. November 1, 2003 at the ratio of 5:1. The company is in the process of getting all requisite approvals....> More
Zenotech Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Zenotech Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Zenotech Laboratories Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.39
|0.21
|1514.29
|Other Income
|0.73
|0.01
|7200
|Total Income
|4.12
|0.21
|1861.9
|Total Expenses
|4.47
|2.61
|71.26
|Operating Profit
|-0.34
|-2.4
|85.83
|Net Profit
|-1.44
|-5.25
|72.57
|Equity Capital
|61.03
|34.43
| -
Zenotech Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group
Zenotech Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Zenotech Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.18%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.22%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-23.13%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-16.56%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|8.50%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|10.11%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Zenotech Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|38.00
|
|39.55
|Week Low/High
|36.85
|
|45.00
|Month Low/High
|36.85
|
|46.00
|YEAR Low/High
|34.40
|
|60.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.94
|
|174.00
Quick Links for Zenotech Laboratories: