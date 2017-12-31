JUST IN
Zenotech Laboratories Ltd.

BSE: 532039 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE486F01012
BSE 15:05 | 12 Mar 39.55 1.85
(4.91%)
OPEN

38.05

 HIGH

39.55

 LOW

38.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Zenotech Laboratories Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 38.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 37.70
VOLUME 68009
52-Week high 59.70
52-Week low 34.40
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 241
Buy Price 39.55
Buy Qty 2657.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Zenotech Laboratories Ltd.

Zenotech Laboratories Ltd

Sunline Technologies Ltd decided to amalgamate Zenotech Laboratories Pvt Ltd with itself w.e.f. November 1, 2003 at the ratio of 5:1. The company is in the process of getting all requisite approvals....> More

Zenotech Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   241
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.38
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.36
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Zenotech Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.39 0.21 1514.29
Other Income 0.73 0.01 7200
Total Income 4.12 0.21 1861.9
Total Expenses 4.47 2.61 71.26
Operating Profit -0.34 -2.4 85.83
Net Profit -1.44 -5.25 72.57
Equity Capital 61.03 34.43 -
> More on Zenotech Laboratories Ltd Financials Results

Zenotech Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mangalam Drugs 170.40 0.26 269.74
Bajaj Healthcare 375.00 -0.07 258.75
Kopran 59.10 -2.56 255.61
Zenotech Lab. 39.55 4.91 241.37
NGL Fine Chem 387.60 -0.53 239.54
Albert David 370.00 0.00 211.27
Wintac 204.00 0.37 204.41
> More on Zenotech Laboratories Ltd Peer Group

Zenotech Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.84
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.38
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.77
> More on Zenotech Laboratories Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Zenotech Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.18% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.22% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -23.13% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -16.56% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 8.50% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 10.11% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Zenotech Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 38.00
39.55
Week Low/High 36.85
45.00
Month Low/High 36.85
46.00
YEAR Low/High 34.40
60.00
All TIME Low/High 2.94
174.00

