Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd.
|BSE: 531404
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: ZICOM
|ISIN Code: INE871B01014
|
BSE
15:57 | 12 Mar
|
19.05
|
-0.20
(-1.04%)
|
OPEN
19.50
|
HIGH
19.55
|
LOW
19.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
19.05
|
-0.05
(-0.26%)
|
OPEN
19.90
|
HIGH
19.90
|
LOW
19.00
About Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd.
Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd
Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd., as it's name says engaged in the business of Electronic Security Systems and was incorporated in 1994. The company offers customised solutions to meet security needs of the customers in the application areas such as Instrusion & Burglar Alarm, Access Control, Fire Detection, CCTV Surveillance, Electronic Article Surveillance, Remote Video Surveillance, Integ...> More
Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|49.82
|206.02
|-75.82
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.09
|-88.89
|Total Income
|49.83
|206.11
|-75.82
|Total Expenses
|116.41
|185.75
|-37.33
|Operating Profit
|-66.58
|20.36
|-427.01
|Net Profit
|-101.43
|-8.59
|-1080.79
|Equity Capital
|41.22
|20.2
| -
Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd - Peer Group
Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.72%
|-11.60%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-21.28%
|-19.62%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-9.72%
|-11.60%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-21.12%
|-4.03%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-51.46%
|-51.95%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-88.85%
|-88.86%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.00
|
|19.55
|Week Low/High
|19.00
|
|22.00
|Month Low/High
|19.00
|
|25.00
|YEAR Low/High
|19.00
|
|42.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|270.00
Quick Links for Zicom Electronic Security Systems: