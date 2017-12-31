JUST IN
Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd.

BSE: 531404 Sector: Engineering
NSE: ZICOM ISIN Code: INE871B01014
BSE 15:57 | 12 Mar 19.05 -0.20
(-1.04%)
OPEN

19.50

 HIGH

19.55

 LOW

19.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 19.05 -0.05
(-0.26%)
OPEN

19.90

 HIGH

19.90

 LOW

19.00
About Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd.

Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd

Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd., as it's name says engaged in the business of Electronic Security Systems and was incorporated in 1994. The company offers customised solutions to meet security needs of the customers in the application areas such as Instrusion & Burglar Alarm, Access Control, Fire Detection, CCTV Surveillance, Electronic Article Surveillance, Remote Video Surveillance, Integ...> More

Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   79
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 43.21
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 49.82 206.02 -75.82
Other Income 0.01 0.09 -88.89
Total Income 49.83 206.11 -75.82
Total Expenses 116.41 185.75 -37.33
Operating Profit -66.58 20.36 -427.01
Net Profit -101.43 -8.59 -1080.79
Equity Capital 41.22 20.2 -
Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
MIC Electronics 6.42 4.90 141.40
Sharp India 40.35 -4.95 104.67
Permanent Magnet 95.80 3.85 82.39
Zicom Electron. 19.05 -1.04 78.52
Kernex Microsys. 37.25 -2.49 46.56
Incap 80.50 0.63 41.30
Delta Magnets 57.10 -1.55 36.94
Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 6.57
Banks/FIs 51.09
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.51
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.83
Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.72% -11.60% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -21.28% -19.62% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -9.72% -11.60% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -21.12% -4.03% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -51.46% -51.95% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -88.85% -88.86% 17.24% 19.01%

Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.00
19.55
Week Low/High 19.00
22.00
Month Low/High 19.00
25.00
YEAR Low/High 19.00
42.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
270.00

