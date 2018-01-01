JUST IN
Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd.

BSE: 521163 Sector: Industrials
NSE: ZODIACLOTH ISIN Code: INE206B01013
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 171.60 0.20
(0.12%)
OPEN

179.80

 HIGH

179.80

 LOW

169.60
NSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar 169.65 -1.40
(-0.82%)
OPEN

169.10

 HIGH

178.95

 LOW

165.30
About Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd.

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd

Zodiac Clothing Company(ZCL), promoted by M Y Noorani and Others, was incorporated as a private limited company in Jun 1984, is into manufacture and export of readymade garments. It became a deemed public limited company in Dec. 1993 and went public in Jan. 1994. ZCL set up a 100% EOU at Umbergaon, Gujarat, to manufacture and export of Men's clothing including shirts, beach wear and pyjama sui...> More

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   335
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 02 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.58
Book Value / Share () [*S] 110.05
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.56
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 57.48 74.4 -22.74
Other Income -0.17 1.69 -110.06
Total Income 57.31 76.09 -24.68
Total Expenses 62.97 77.23 -18.46
Operating Profit -5.66 -1.14 -396.49
Net Profit -7.62 -3.35 -127.46
Equity Capital 19.52 19.52 -
> More on Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd Financials Results

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kewal Kir.Cloth. 1560.00 2.32 1923.48
Kitex Garments 251.50 2.21 1672.48
Poddar Housing 1120.00 -0.40 707.84
Zodiac Cloth. Co 171.60 0.12 334.96
Gokaldas Exports 87.65 -0.23 306.42
Pearl Global Ind 113.00 1.53 244.76
Meyer Apparel 3.80 4.97 30.59
> More on Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd Peer Group

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.45
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 10.57
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.11
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.87
> More on Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.35% -6.14% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.05% -11.64% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -22.48% -22.89% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -16.78% -13.73% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -6.49% -11.32% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -35.25% -40.39% 17.24% 19.02%

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 169.60
179.80
Week Low/High 169.60
194.00
Month Low/High 169.60
204.00
YEAR Low/High 169.60
254.00
All TIME Low/High 7.17
455.00

