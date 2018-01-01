You are here » Home
Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd.
|BSE: 521163
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: ZODIACLOTH
|ISIN Code: INE206B01013
|
BSE
15:50 | 12 Mar
|
171.60
|
0.20
(0.12%)
|
OPEN
179.80
|
HIGH
179.80
|
LOW
169.60
|
NSE
LIVE
15:27 | 12 Mar
|
169.65
|
-1.40
(-0.82%)
|
OPEN
169.10
|
HIGH
178.95
|
LOW
165.30
About Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd.
Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd
Zodiac Clothing Company(ZCL), promoted by M Y Noorani and Others, was incorporated as a private limited company in Jun 1984, is into manufacture and export of readymade garments. It became a deemed public limited company in Dec. 1993 and went public in Jan. 1994.
ZCL set up a 100% EOU at Umbergaon, Gujarat, to manufacture and export of Men's clothing including shirts, beach wear and pyjama sui...> More
Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|57.48
|74.4
|-22.74
|Other Income
|-0.17
|1.69
|-110.06
|Total Income
|57.31
|76.09
|-24.68
|Total Expenses
|62.97
|77.23
|-18.46
|Operating Profit
|-5.66
|-1.14
|-396.49
|Net Profit
|-7.62
|-3.35
|-127.46
|Equity Capital
|19.52
|19.52
| -
Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd - Peer Group
Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.35%
|-6.14%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.05%
|-11.64%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-22.48%
|-22.89%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-16.78%
|-13.73%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-6.49%
|-11.32%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-35.25%
|-40.39%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|169.60
|
|179.80
|Week Low/High
|169.60
|
|194.00
|Month Low/High
|169.60
|
|204.00
|YEAR Low/High
|169.60
|
|254.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.17
|
|455.00
Quick Links for Zodiac Clothing Company: