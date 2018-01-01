Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd.
|BSE: 512587
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: ZODJRDMKJ
|ISIN Code: INE077B01018
|BSE LIVE 15:13 | 12 Mar
|41.50
|
0.50
(1.22%)
|
OPEN
41.50
|
HIGH
41.50
|
LOW
41.50
|NSE LIVE 14:52 | 12 Mar
|41.80
|
-3.00
(-6.70%)
|
OPEN
42.05
|
HIGH
42.05
|
LOW
41.80
|OPEN
|41.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|41.00
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|56.40
|52-Week low
|29.00
|P/E
|8.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|40.25
|Buy Qty
|150.00
|Sell Price
|43.95
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|42.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|44.80
|VOLUME
|362
|52-Week high
|55.65
|52-Week low
|26.65
|P/E
|8.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|41.60
|Buy Qty
|30.00
|Sell Price
|43.70
|Sell Qty
|110.00
|OPEN
|41.50
|CLOSE
|41.00
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|56.40
|52-Week low
|29.00
|P/E
|8.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|40.25
|Buy Qty
|150.00
|Sell Price
|43.95
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|42.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|44.80
|VOLUME
|362
|52-Week high
|55.65
|52-Week low
|26.65
|P/E
|8.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21.50
|Buy Price
|41.60
|Buy Qty
|30.00
|Sell Price
|43.70
|Sell Qty
|110.00
About Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd.
Incorporated in Jan.'87 as Zodiac Leasing Pvt Ltd in Bombay and promoted by Parag Parekh and Manish Parekh, Zodiac-JRD-MKJ's (ZJML's) name was changed to Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Pvt Ltd in Sep.'92. It was converted into a public limited company in Oct.'92. The Jhaveri family, better known as the JRD group, took over the company in Apr.'92. The existing unit is located on a lease-hold land at Dahisar, Bomba...> More
Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|22
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.19
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|8.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|13 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.22
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|126.27
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.33
Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.71
|4.67
|-41.97
|Other Income
|0.51
|0.13
|292.31
|Total Income
|3.22
|4.8
|-32.92
|Total Expenses
|2.02
|4.35
|-53.56
|Operating Profit
|1.2
|0.45
|166.67
|Net Profit
|0.96
|0.35
|174.29
|Equity Capital
|5.18
|5.18
|-
Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|SRS
|0.95
|-5.00
|26.47
|Veeram Ornaments
|53.20
|-5.00
|22.93
|C Mahendra Exp
|1.79
|-4.79
|21.68
|Zodiac-JRD MKJ
|41.50
|1.22
|21.50
|Goenka Diamond
|0.60
|-3.23
|19.27
|Shukra Jewellery
|13.35
|2.30
|18.12
|Golkunda Diamond
|21.00
|0.00
|14.62
Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|-14.08%
|0.51%
|-0.28%
|1 Month
|-16.25%
|-11.06%
|-1.11%
|-0.25%
|3 Month
|-3.94%
|-5.64%
|2.08%
|1.59%
|6 Month
|-15.13%
|-12.92%
|5.48%
|4.98%
|1 Year
|25.76%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.83%
|3 Year
|1.34%
|8.57%
|17.25%
|19.10%
Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|41.50
|
|41.50
|Week Low/High
|41.00
|
|46.00
|Month Low/High
|41.00
|
|51.00
|YEAR Low/High
|29.00
|
|56.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|210.00
Quick Links for Zodiac-JRD-MKJ:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices