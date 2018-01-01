JUST IN
Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd.

BSE: 512587 Sector: Consumer
NSE: ZODJRDMKJ ISIN Code: INE077B01018
BSE LIVE 15:13 | 12 Mar 41.50 0.50
(1.22%)
OPEN

41.50

 HIGH

41.50

 LOW

41.50
NSE LIVE 14:52 | 12 Mar 41.80 -3.00
(-6.70%)
OPEN

42.05

 HIGH

42.05

 LOW

41.80
About Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd.

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd

Incorporated in Jan.'87 as Zodiac Leasing Pvt Ltd in Bombay and promoted by Parag Parekh and Manish Parekh, Zodiac-JRD-MKJ's (ZJML's) name was changed to Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Pvt Ltd in Sep.'92. It was converted into a public limited company in Oct.'92. The Jhaveri family, better known as the JRD group, took over the company in Apr.'92. The existing unit is located on a lease-hold land at Dahisar, Bomba...> More

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   22
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.19
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.22
Book Value / Share () [*S] 126.27
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.71 4.67 -41.97
Other Income 0.51 0.13 292.31
Total Income 3.22 4.8 -32.92
Total Expenses 2.02 4.35 -53.56
Operating Profit 1.2 0.45 166.67
Net Profit 0.96 0.35 174.29
Equity Capital 5.18 5.18 -
Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
SRS 0.95 -5.00 26.47
Veeram Ornaments 53.20 -5.00 22.93
C Mahendra Exp 1.79 -4.79 21.68
Zodiac-JRD MKJ 41.50 1.22 21.50
Goenka Diamond 0.60 -3.23 19.27
Shukra Jewellery 13.35 2.30 18.12
Golkunda Diamond 21.00 0.00 14.62
Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 46.04
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 21.59
Custodians 0.00
Other 31.45
Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA -14.08% 0.51% -0.28%
1 Month -16.25% -11.06% -1.11% -0.25%
3 Month -3.94% -5.64% 2.08% 1.59%
6 Month -15.13% -12.92% 5.48% 4.98%
1 Year 25.76% NA 17.18% 16.83%
3 Year 1.34% 8.57% 17.25% 19.10%

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 41.50
41.50
Week Low/High 41.00
46.00
Month Low/High 41.00
51.00
YEAR Low/High 29.00
56.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
210.00

