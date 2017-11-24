Zodiac Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 503641
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE945J01027
|BSE LIVE 15:07 | 26 Aug
|Zodiac Ventures Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Zodiac Ventures Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|49.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|48.45
|VOLUME
|573
|52-Week high
|49.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|172
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|46.05
|Sell Qty
|16610.00
About Zodiac Ventures Ltd.
Zodiac Ventures Ltd is real estate Development Company operating in Mumbai. The company is focusing on residential projects developments. They currently follow a sale model for our residential projects. The company has one subsidiary, namely Zodiac Developers Pvt Ltd, which is engaged in the business of real estate. The company undertakes research for their projects prior to making any decisio...> More
Zodiac Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|172
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|1.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Oct 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.02
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|3.14
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|14.67
Zodiac Ventures Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.29
|0.3
|-3.33
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.29
|0.3
|-3.33
|Total Expenses
|0.13
|0.19
|-31.58
|Operating Profit
|0.16
|0.11
|45.45
|Net Profit
|0.05
|-
|Equity Capital
|3.73
|3.73
|-
Zodiac Ventures Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Inventure Grow.
|22.05
|4.75
|185.22
|STEL Holdings
|97.50
|-2.45
|179.98
|Oswal Agro Mills
|12.80
|0.23
|171.81
|Zodiac Vent.
|46.05
|-4.95
|171.77
|Baid Leasing
|169.00
|0.18
|170.69
|Pro Fin Capital
|238.90
|1.96
|168.90
|Golden Legand Ls
|109.80
|-4.94
|163.27
Zodiac Ventures Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.04%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.58%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.60%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.98%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.63%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|-47.37%
|NA
|16.69%
|18.25%
Zodiac Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|46.05
|
|49.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|49.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|49.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|49.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.46
|
|97.00
