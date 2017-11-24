JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Zodiac Ventures Ltd

Zodiac Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 503641 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE945J01027
BSE LIVE 15:07 | 26 Aug Zodiac Ventures Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Zodiac Ventures Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 49.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 48.45
VOLUME 573
52-Week high 49.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 172
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 46.05
Sell Qty 16610.00
OPEN 49.00
CLOSE 48.45
VOLUME 573
52-Week high 49.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 172
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 46.05
Sell Qty 16610.00

About Zodiac Ventures Ltd.

Zodiac Ventures Ltd

Zodiac Ventures Ltd is real estate Development Company operating in Mumbai. The company is focusing on residential projects developments. They currently follow a sale model for our residential projects. The company has one subsidiary, namely Zodiac Developers Pvt Ltd, which is engaged in the business of real estate. The company undertakes research for their projects prior to making any decisio...> More

Zodiac Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   172
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   1.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Oct 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.02
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.14
P/B Ratio () [*S] 14.67
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Zodiac Ventures Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.29 0.3 -3.33
Other Income -
Total Income 0.29 0.3 -3.33
Total Expenses 0.13 0.19 -31.58
Operating Profit 0.16 0.11 45.45
Net Profit 0.05 -
Equity Capital 3.73 3.73 -
> More on Zodiac Ventures Ltd Financials Results

Zodiac Ventures Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Inventure Grow. 22.05 4.75 185.22
STEL Holdings 97.50 -2.45 179.98
Oswal Agro Mills 12.80 0.23 171.81
Zodiac Vent. 46.05 -4.95 171.77
Baid Leasing 169.00 0.18 170.69
Pro Fin Capital 238.90 1.96 168.90
Golden Legand Ls 109.80 -4.94 163.27
> More on Zodiac Ventures Ltd Peer Group

Zodiac Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.33
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.38
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.26
> More on Zodiac Ventures Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Zodiac Ventures Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.04% -0.99%
1 Month NA NA -1.58% -0.96%
3 Month NA NA 1.60% 0.87%
6 Month NA NA 4.98% 4.22%
1 Year NA NA 16.63% 15.99%
3 Year -47.37% NA 16.69% 18.25%

Zodiac Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 46.05
49.00
Week Low/High 0.00
49.00
Month Low/High 0.00
49.00
YEAR Low/High 0.00
49.00
All TIME Low/High 0.46
97.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Zodiac Ventures: