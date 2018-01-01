Zuari Global Ltd

Zuari Global Ltd (formerly Zuari Industries Ltd), a part of K K Birla Group is a leading agri-inputs company. The company is engaged in the manufacture, sale and trading of fertilizers, seeds and pesticides. They are having their manufacturing facilities at Goa. The company's subsidiaries include Indian Furniture Products Ltd, Zuari Seeds Ltd, Simon India Ltd, Zuari Infrastructure and Developers L...> More