Zuari Global Ltd.
|BSE: 500780
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: ZUARIGLOB
|ISIN Code: INE217A01012
|BSE LIVE 14:06 | 12 Mar
|185.60
|
2.95
(1.62%)
|
OPEN
182.25
|
HIGH
186.50
|
LOW
182.20
|NSE LIVE 13:55 | 12 Mar
|186.50
|
3.55
(1.94%)
|
OPEN
184.25
|
HIGH
186.90
|
LOW
181.50
About Zuari Global Ltd.
Zuari Global Ltd (formerly Zuari Industries Ltd), a part of K K Birla Group is a leading agri-inputs company. The company is engaged in the manufacture, sale and trading of fertilizers, seeds and pesticides. They are having their manufacturing facilities at Goa. The company's subsidiaries include Indian Furniture Products Ltd, Zuari Seeds Ltd, Simon India Ltd, Zuari Infrastructure and Developers L...> More
Zuari Global Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|546
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|6.32
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|29.37
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|13 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.55
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|632.92
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.29
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Zuari Global Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.17
|-
|Other Income
|4.02
|4.32
|-6.94
|Total Income
|13.18
|4.32
|205.09
|Total Expenses
|9.27
|2.53
|266.4
|Operating Profit
|3.91
|1.79
|118.44
|Net Profit
|2.7
|0.68
|297.06
|Equity Capital
|29.44
|29.44
|-
Zuari Global Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Nagarjuna Fert.
|16.10
|-0.92
|962.94
|S P I C
|36.35
|-0.14
|802.28
|Mangalore Chem.
|59.50
|-1.33
|705.19
|Zuari Global
|185.60
|1.62
|546.41
|Madras Fert.
|33.85
|-1.17
|545.32
|Dharamsi Morarji
|105.70
|-0.09
|263.62
|Aries Agro
|192.60
|4.16
|250.38
Zuari Global Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Zuari Global Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.26%
|-5.81%
|-0.04%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-15.85%
|-14.33%
|-1.66%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-27.27%
|-30.37%
|1.52%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|34.40%
|35.88%
|4.89%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|56.49%
|53.31%
|16.53%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|90.75%
|81.95%
|16.60%
|18.29%
Zuari Global Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|182.20
|
|186.50
|Week Low/High
|179.35
|
|203.00
|Month Low/High
|179.35
|
|231.00
|YEAR Low/High
|113.80
|
|320.00
|All TIME Low/High
|15.50
|
|895.00
