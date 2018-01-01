JUST IN
Zuari Global Ltd.

BSE: 500780 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: ZUARIGLOB ISIN Code: INE217A01012
BSE LIVE 14:06 | 12 Mar 185.60 2.95
(1.62%)
OPEN

182.25

 HIGH

186.50

 LOW

182.20
NSE LIVE 13:55 | 12 Mar 186.50 3.55
(1.94%)
OPEN

184.25

 HIGH

186.90

 LOW

181.50
OPEN 182.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 182.65
VOLUME 5454
52-Week high 320.10
52-Week low 113.80
P/E 29.37
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 546
Buy Price 185.15
Buy Qty 41.00
Sell Price 186.35
Sell Qty 57.00
About Zuari Global Ltd.

Zuari Global Ltd

Zuari Global Ltd (formerly Zuari Industries Ltd), a part of K K Birla Group is a leading agri-inputs company. The company is engaged in the manufacture, sale and trading of fertilizers, seeds and pesticides. They are having their manufacturing facilities at Goa. The company's subsidiaries include Indian Furniture Products Ltd, Zuari Seeds Ltd, Simon India Ltd, Zuari Infrastructure and Developers L...> More

Zuari Global Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   546
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.32
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 29.37
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.55
Book Value / Share () [*S] 632.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.29
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Zuari Global Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.17 -
Other Income 4.02 4.32 -6.94
Total Income 13.18 4.32 205.09
Total Expenses 9.27 2.53 266.4
Operating Profit 3.91 1.79 118.44
Net Profit 2.7 0.68 297.06
Equity Capital 29.44 29.44 -
Zuari Global Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nagarjuna Fert. 16.10 -0.92 962.94
S P I C 36.35 -0.14 802.28
Mangalore Chem. 59.50 -1.33 705.19
Zuari Global 185.60 1.62 546.41
Madras Fert. 33.85 -1.17 545.32
Dharamsi Morarji 105.70 -0.09 263.62
Aries Agro 192.60 4.16 250.38
Zuari Global Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.31
Banks/FIs 0.06
FIIs 0.02
Insurance 7.61
Mutual Funds 6.56
Indian Public 14.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.98
Zuari Global Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.26% -5.81% -0.04% -0.95%
1 Month -15.85% -14.33% -1.66% -0.92%
3 Month -27.27% -30.37% 1.52% 0.91%
6 Month 34.40% 35.88% 4.89% 4.27%
1 Year 56.49% 53.31% 16.53% 16.04%
3 Year 90.75% 81.95% 16.60% 18.29%

Zuari Global Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 182.20
186.50
Week Low/High 179.35
203.00
Month Low/High 179.35
231.00
YEAR Low/High 113.80
320.00
All TIME Low/High 15.50
895.00

