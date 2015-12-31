JUST IN
Zyden Gentec Ltd.

BSE: 530091 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE622B01045
BSE 15:15 | 28 Mar Zyden Gentec Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Zyden Gentec Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.91
VOLUME 12355
52-Week high 0.95
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 8.70
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.87
Buy Qty 30.00
Sell Price 0.94
Sell Qty 5000.00
About Zyden Gentec Ltd.

Zyden Gentec Ltd

Incorporated in 1994,Overseas Capital Ltd has been engaged in Financial services.The company came out with IPO in the year 1995 and issued 21 lakhs equity shares of Rs.10 each at par....> More

Zyden Gentec Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*C] 0.10
P/E Ratio (X) [*C] 8.70
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*C] 2.37
P/B Ratio () [*C] 0.37
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Zyden Gentec Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2015 Dec 2014 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.17 0.19 -10.53
Total Income 0.17 0.19 -10.53
Total Expenses 0.01 0.02 -50
Operating Profit 0.16 0.16 -
Net Profit 0.16 0.1 60
Equity Capital 11.11 11.11 -
Zyden Gentec Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Unjha Formul. 13.99 1.38 6.27
Colinz Labs 13.26 -4.95 6.06
Chemo Pharma Lab 38.85 0.00 5.83
Zyden Gentec 0.87 -4.40 4.83
Saamya Biotech 1.89 0.00 4.70
Kamron Labs. 7.14 -4.80 4.18
Trans Medicare 8.00 0.00 4.13
Zyden Gentec Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 1.61
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 92.33
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.06
Zyden Gentec Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -29.84% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Zyden Gentec Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.87
0.95
Week Low/High 0.00
0.95
Month Low/High 0.00
0.95
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.95
All TIME Low/High 0.16
36.00

