Zyden Gentec Ltd.
|BSE: 530091
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE622B01045
|BSE 15:15 | 28 Mar
|Zyden Gentec Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Zyden Gentec Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.91
|VOLUME
|12355
|52-Week high
|0.95
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|8.70
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.87
|Buy Qty
|30.00
|Sell Price
|0.94
|Sell Qty
|5000.00
About Zyden Gentec Ltd.
Incorporated in 1994,Overseas Capital Ltd has been engaged in Financial services.The company came out with IPO in the year 1995 and issued 21 lakhs equity shares of Rs.10 each at par....> More
Zyden Gentec Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*C]
|0.10
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*C]
|8.70
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*C]
|2.37
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*C]
|0.37
Zyden Gentec Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2015
|Dec 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.19
|-10.53
|Total Income
|0.17
|0.19
|-10.53
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.02
|-50
|Operating Profit
|0.16
|0.16
|-
|Net Profit
|0.16
|0.1
|60
|Equity Capital
|11.11
|11.11
|-
Zyden Gentec Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Unjha Formul.
|13.99
|1.38
|6.27
|Colinz Labs
|13.26
|-4.95
|6.06
|Chemo Pharma Lab
|38.85
|0.00
|5.83
|Zyden Gentec
|0.87
|-4.40
|4.83
|Saamya Biotech
|1.89
|0.00
|4.70
|Kamron Labs.
|7.14
|-4.80
|4.18
|Trans Medicare
|8.00
|0.00
|4.13
Zyden Gentec Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-29.84%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Zyden Gentec Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.87
|
|0.95
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.95
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.95
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.95
|All TIME Low/High
|0.16
|
|36.00
