Zydus Wellness Ltd.

BSE: 531335 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: ZYDUSWELL ISIN Code: INE768C01010
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1257.90 7.25
(0.58%)
OPEN

1270.00

 HIGH

1274.90

 LOW

1240.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1263.45 8.20
(0.65%)
OPEN

1255.25

 HIGH

1278.00

 LOW

1241.65
About Zydus Wellness Ltd.

Zydus Wellness Ltd

Zydus Wellness Ltd is a subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare Ltd. The company operates in one segment, the consumer products. Their products include table margarine and spreads, cosmeceuticals and sweet meat. Their brands include Nutralite, which is a table margarine; Sugar Free, which is a low calorie sweetener, and EverYuth, which includes skincare products. They sell their products in India. They ha...> More

Zydus Wellness Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4,915
EPS - TTM () [*S] 32.66
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 38.52
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   65.00
Latest Dividend Date 09 Mar 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.52
Book Value / Share () [*S] 158.43
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.94
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Zydus Wellness Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 132.4 103.11 28.41
Other Income 8.83 8.07 9.42
Total Income 141.23 111.18 27.03
Total Expenses 99.2 80.86 22.68
Operating Profit 42.03 30.32 38.62
Net Profit 36.78 25.67 43.28
Equity Capital 39.07 39.07 -
Zydus Wellness Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bajaj Corp 460.85 -2.20 6797.54
Jyothy Lab. 352.10 0.28 6401.18
Galaxy Surfact. 1501.00 0.29 5321.05
Zydus Wellness 1257.90 0.58 4914.62
Manpasand Bever. 381.90 1.87 4371.23
Heritage Foods 694.00 -0.03 3220.16
Prataap Snacks 1271.30 2.49 2982.47
Zydus Wellness Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.54
Banks/FIs 3.92
FIIs 6.36
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 3.99
Indian Public 7.33
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.71
Zydus Wellness Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.66% -2.49% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 10.69% 10.13% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 35.43% 34.89% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 44.04% 43.33% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 47.95% 48.61% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 28.92% 37.44% 17.24% 19.01%

Zydus Wellness Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1240.05
1274.90
Week Low/High 1210.00
1300.00
Month Low/High 1127.20
1320.00
YEAR Low/High 809.00
1320.00
All TIME Low/High 2.05
1320.00

