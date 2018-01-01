Zydus Wellness Ltd.
|BSE: 531335
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: ZYDUSWELL
|ISIN Code: INE768C01010
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|1257.90
|
7.25
(0.58%)
|
OPEN
1270.00
|
HIGH
1274.90
|
LOW
1240.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|1263.45
|
8.20
(0.65%)
|
OPEN
1255.25
|
HIGH
1278.00
|
LOW
1241.65
|OPEN
|1270.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1250.65
|VOLUME
|353
|52-Week high
|1320.00
|52-Week low
|809.00
|P/E
|38.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,915
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1255.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1255.25
|VOLUME
|8224
|52-Week high
|1319.90
|52-Week low
|811.65
|P/E
|38.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,915
|Buy Price
|1258.60
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|1267.50
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|1270.00
|CLOSE
|1250.65
|VOLUME
|353
|52-Week high
|1320.00
|52-Week low
|809.00
|P/E
|38.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,915
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1255.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1255.25
|VOLUME
|8224
|52-Week high
|1319.90
|52-Week low
|811.65
|P/E
|38.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4914.62
|Buy Price
|1258.60
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|1267.50
|Sell Qty
|10.00
About Zydus Wellness Ltd.
Zydus Wellness Ltd is a subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare Ltd. The company operates in one segment, the consumer products. Their products include table margarine and spreads, cosmeceuticals and sweet meat. Their brands include Nutralite, which is a table margarine; Sugar Free, which is a low calorie sweetener, and EverYuth, which includes skincare products. They sell their products in India. They ha...> More
Zydus Wellness Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4,915
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|32.66
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|38.52
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|65.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|09 Mar 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.52
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|158.43
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|7.94
News
-
-
ACE, Mastek, Nitco,Precision Wires from BSE Smallcap index hit 52-week high
-
Ashok Leyland, Shakti Pumps, Zydus Wellness, Jubilant Life hit 52-week high
-
Zydus Wellness Q3 net profit up 44% to Rs 362 mn on robust income
-
Announcement
-
-
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter/Nine Months Ended December 31 2017
-
-
Zydus Wellness Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Notice For The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors / Closure Of Trading Window
Zydus Wellness Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|132.4
|103.11
|28.41
|Other Income
|8.83
|8.07
|9.42
|Total Income
|141.23
|111.18
|27.03
|Total Expenses
|99.2
|80.86
|22.68
|Operating Profit
|42.03
|30.32
|38.62
|Net Profit
|36.78
|25.67
|43.28
|Equity Capital
|39.07
|39.07
|-
Zydus Wellness Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bajaj Corp
|460.85
|-2.20
|6797.54
|Jyothy Lab.
|352.10
|0.28
|6401.18
|Galaxy Surfact.
|1501.00
|0.29
|5321.05
|Zydus Wellness
|1257.90
|0.58
|4914.62
|Manpasand Bever.
|381.90
|1.87
|4371.23
|Heritage Foods
|694.00
|-0.03
|3220.16
|Prataap Snacks
|1271.30
|2.49
|2982.47
Zydus Wellness Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Zydus Wellness Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.66%
|-2.49%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|10.69%
|10.13%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|35.43%
|34.89%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|44.04%
|43.33%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|47.95%
|48.61%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|28.92%
|37.44%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Zydus Wellness Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1240.05
|
|1274.90
|Week Low/High
|1210.00
|
|1300.00
|Month Low/High
|1127.20
|
|1320.00
|YEAR Low/High
|809.00
|
|1320.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.05
|
|1320.00
Quick Links for Zydus Wellness:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices