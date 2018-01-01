Zydus Wellness Ltd

Zydus Wellness Ltd is a subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare Ltd. The company operates in one segment, the consumer products. Their products include table margarine and spreads, cosmeceuticals and sweet meat. Their brands include Nutralite, which is a table margarine; Sugar Free, which is a low calorie sweetener, and EverYuth, which includes skincare products. They sell their products in India. They ha...> More