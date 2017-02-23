A Schulman joins coalition to advance gas storage technology for automotive

The US-based Inc, a global supplier of high-performance plastic compounds, masterbatches, powders and resins, will join the coalition with Inc (ANGP) to develop and produce the world’s first commercially viable conformable Type IV adsorbent-based low pressure natural gas (ANG) storage tank for motor vehicles.

In February 2016, ANGP and United Technologies Research Center (UTRC) announced an exclusive licensing agreement allowing ANGP to use UTRC's patent-pending technology to develop and produce storage tanks. will join the coalition as the material and moulding solution provider to help develop a storage tank that meets the American National Standards for Natural Gas Vehicle Container (ANSI NGV2) certification. With its Quantum carbon fibre composite technology, was chosen as a key participant in developing this advanced storage system.

The on-board, low-pressure adsorbed natural gas storage system developed by ANGP and its technology partners was recognised as an innovative, game-changing solution in the light duty vehicles (LDVs) fuelling market.

"We are honoured to receive an invitation to join the coalition and look forward to developing the world's first commercially viable natural gas storage tank to meet the needs of our end customers for innovative, light-weight and environmentally friendly products,” said Frank Roederer, senior vice president and general manager, US & Canada and Engineered Composites, Inc.

Bob Bonelli, co-founder and chief executive officer, ANGP, said, “A Schulman, as a leading material solutions company, was selected to be the material and moulding solution provider for the development of the tank after a careful review of all our options. We are excited to add the company's knowledge and expertise to our coalition to develop this technology for mass market acceptance.”