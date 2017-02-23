TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Chemicals » International News

Cristal sells titanium dioxide business to Tronox for $1.673 billion
Business Standard

A COMMERCIAL FEATURE

What's this ?

Commercial Feature is a Business Standard Digital Marketing Initiative.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing or editing these articles.

For further information, please write to assist@bsmail.in

A Schulman joins coalition to advance gas storage technology for automotive

The coalition of ANGP, UTRC & Ingevity is developing low pressure gas storage tank for vehicles

BS B2B Bureau  |  Akron, Ohio (USA) 

Adsorbed Natural Gas Products

The US-based A Schulman Inc, a global supplier of high-performance plastic compounds, masterbatches, powders and resins, will join the coalition with Adsorbed Natural Gas Products Inc (ANGP) to develop and produce the world’s first commercially viable conformable Type IV adsorbent-based low pressure natural gas (ANG) storage tank for motor vehicles.

In February 2016, ANGP and United Technologies Research Center (UTRC) announced an exclusive licensing agreement allowing ANGP to use UTRC's patent-pending technology to develop and produce storage tanks. A Schulman will join the coalition as the material and moulding solution provider to help develop a storage tank that meets the American National Standards for Natural Gas Vehicle Container (ANSI NGV2) certification. With its Quantum carbon fibre composite technology, A Schulman was chosen as a key participant in developing this advanced storage system.

The on-board, low-pressure adsorbed natural gas storage system developed by ANGP and its technology partners was recognised as an innovative, game-changing solution in the light duty vehicles (LDVs) fuelling market.

"We are honoured to receive an invitation to join the coalition and look forward to developing the world's first commercially viable natural gas storage tank to meet the needs of our end customers for innovative, light-weight and environmentally friendly products,” said Frank Roederer, senior vice president and general manager, US & Canada and Engineered Composites, A Schulman Inc. 

Bob Bonelli, co-founder and chief executive officer, ANGP, said, “A Schulman, as a leading material solutions company, was selected to be the material and moulding solution provider for the development of the tank after a careful review of all our options. We are excited to add the company's knowledge and expertise to our coalition to develop this technology for mass market acceptance.”

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

A Schulman joins coalition to advance gas storage technology for automotive

The coalition of ANGP, UTRC & Ingevity is developing low pressure gas storage tank for vehicles

The coalition of ANGP, UTRC & Ingevity is developing low pressure gas storage tank for vehicles
The US-based A Schulman Inc, a global supplier of high-performance plastic compounds, masterbatches, powders and resins, will join the coalition with Adsorbed Natural Gas Products Inc (ANGP) to develop and produce the world’s first commercially viable conformable Type IV adsorbent-based low pressure natural gas (ANG) storage tank for motor vehicles.

In February 2016, ANGP and United Technologies Research Center (UTRC) announced an exclusive licensing agreement allowing ANGP to use UTRC's patent-pending technology to develop and produce storage tanks. A Schulman will join the coalition as the material and moulding solution provider to help develop a storage tank that meets the American National Standards for Natural Gas Vehicle Container (ANSI NGV2) certification. With its Quantum carbon fibre composite technology, A Schulman was chosen as a key participant in developing this advanced storage system.

The on-board, low-pressure adsorbed natural gas storage system developed by ANGP and its technology partners was recognised as an innovative, game-changing solution in the light duty vehicles (LDVs) fuelling market.

"We are honoured to receive an invitation to join the coalition and look forward to developing the world's first commercially viable natural gas storage tank to meet the needs of our end customers for innovative, light-weight and environmentally friendly products,” said Frank Roederer, senior vice president and general manager, US & Canada and Engineered Composites, A Schulman Inc. 

Bob Bonelli, co-founder and chief executive officer, ANGP, said, “A Schulman, as a leading material solutions company, was selected to be the material and moulding solution provider for the development of the tank after a careful review of all our options. We are excited to add the company's knowledge and expertise to our coalition to develop this technology for mass market acceptance.”
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Subscribe to the Business Standard b2b Connect Newsletters and stay updated with latest news, features, events and more in key industries

Select one or more industry newsletters

Chemical
 
Plastic & Polymers
 
Pharma
 
Manufacturing
 
Hospitality
 
All of the above
 
 
 
Submit
 

A Schulman joins coalition to advance gas storage technology for automotive

The coalition of ANGP, UTRC & Ingevity is developing low pressure gas storage tank for vehicles

The US-based A Schulman Inc, a global supplier of high-performance plastic compounds, masterbatches, powders and resins, will join the coalition with Adsorbed Natural Gas Products Inc (ANGP) to develop and produce the world’s first commercially viable conformable Type IV adsorbent-based low pressure natural gas (ANG) storage tank for motor vehicles.

In February 2016, ANGP and United Technologies Research Center (UTRC) announced an exclusive licensing agreement allowing ANGP to use UTRC's patent-pending technology to develop and produce storage tanks. A Schulman will join the coalition as the material and moulding solution provider to help develop a storage tank that meets the American National Standards for Natural Gas Vehicle Container (ANSI NGV2) certification. With its Quantum carbon fibre composite technology, A Schulman was chosen as a key participant in developing this advanced storage system.

The on-board, low-pressure adsorbed natural gas storage system developed by ANGP and its technology partners was recognised as an innovative, game-changing solution in the light duty vehicles (LDVs) fuelling market.

"We are honoured to receive an invitation to join the coalition and look forward to developing the world's first commercially viable natural gas storage tank to meet the needs of our end customers for innovative, light-weight and environmentally friendly products,” said Frank Roederer, senior vice president and general manager, US & Canada and Engineered Composites, A Schulman Inc. 

Bob Bonelli, co-founder and chief executive officer, ANGP, said, “A Schulman, as a leading material solutions company, was selected to be the material and moulding solution provider for the development of the tank after a careful review of all our options. We are excited to add the company's knowledge and expertise to our coalition to develop this technology for mass market acceptance.”

image
Business Standard
177 22