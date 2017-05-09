TRENDING ON BS
Air Products inks pact with Sinopec and EPEC for e-commerce in China

It is the first industrial gases supplier to form a partnership with Sinopec & EPEC on e-commerce

BS B2B Bureau  |  Pennsylvania, USA 

Air Products

The US-based industrial gases supplier Air Products has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China Petrochemical International Chongqing Co Ltd and EPEC to propel e-commerce business development on the EPEC.com portal. 

Under the agreement, the three parties will build long-term and strategic partnerships through communication and cooperation on procurement, sales, supply chain financial services, international market expansion, and credit system construction.

Built on the concept of ‘Internet + Supply Chain’, EPEC.com is an innovative SC2B (supply chain to business) industrial e-commerce portal fuelled by Sinopec’s huge procurement needs. While enabling Sinopec to maximise its supply chain competitiveness, it also provides procurement, sales, financial and integrated services to many other companies, helping them reduce operating costs and reap mutual benefits from procurement management experience and results. The portal went live in April 2015 and officially started commercial operation on April 18, 2016. As of this mid-April, more than RMB 92.4 billion (approximately $ 13.4 billion) of orders have been executed involving over 33 million products from more than 35,000 suppliers. 

Air Products is the first industrial gases supplier and the third multinational company to establish such a strategic partnership with Sinopec and EPEC on e-commerce. “This project is one of our efforts to support the ‘Internet+’ strategy and accelerate structural transformation of the manufacturing industries under the government’s 13th Five-Year Plan. We can leverage the platform to help boost the ‘Internet Industrial Gases’ initiative and provide even stronger support to the sustainable development of China’s industrial gases industry. We will continuously innovate our sales model to better serve manufacturers in the chemical and other industries with our gas offerings,” said Saw Choon Seong, industrial gases China president, Air Products.

Air Products was one of the first multinational industrial gases corporations to enter China when setting up its first plant in Shenzhen in 1987. For 30 years, the company has been growing with the China market, helping customers from over 30 industries improve productivity, efficiency, quality and environmental performance with its high-quality products, leading-edge technologies and sustainable solutions. 

Today, the company has around 2,500 employees, more than 60 entities, over 130 production facilities, and has built more than a dozen world-class air separation units for significant energy projects in the country, including the largest on-site ASU order ever awarded to an industrial gases company. It has also established a number of regional or global capabilities, including R&D, sourcing, engineering, cryogenic equipment manufacturing, and IT application. 

