AkzoNobel to commercialise bio-based polymers in alliance with Itaconix

has signed a framework joint development agreement with specialty company to explore opportunities for the production of bio-based polymers. With this agreement, will pursue the development and commercialisation of bio-based polymers. will contribute a proprietary polymerisation technology to turn - obtained from sugars through fermentation - into polymers.

"This innovation enables the production of polymers from renewable ingredients, which fits closely with our Planet Possible sustainability agenda of doing more with less. These offer unique properties in applications essential to our everyday lives, ranging from water quality to cleaning and hygiene,” explained Peter Nieuwenhuizen, RD&I director for AkzoNobel’s specialty business.

is a US subsidiary of Revolymer, which is also working with on a marine coatings project. Kevin Matthews, CEO of Revolymer, said, “ has worldwide capabilities to utilise our polymers in many application areas. We believe this agreement is an important step for the further development of bio-based chemistry on a large scale."

Nieuwenhuizen added that the deal is the latest example of AkzoNobel's commitment to fostering innovation and approaching the topic in an open and collaborative way.

Earlier this month, the company launched Imagine Chemistry, an open innovation challenge aimed at start-ups and chemistry professionals to find new opportunities for innovation and sustainable growth.