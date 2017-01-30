You are here: Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Chemicals » International News

Gail, HPCL ink MoU for Rs 40,000 cr petrochemicals complex in AP
Business Standard

AkzoNobel to commercialise bio-based polymers in alliance with Itaconix

Itaconix will contribute with a technology to turn itaconic acid (obtained from sugars) into polymer

BS B2B Bureau  |  Amsterdam, the Netherlands 

Green Chemistry

AkzoNobel has signed a framework joint development agreement with specialty chemicals company Itaconix to explore opportunities for the production of bio-based polymers. With this agreement, AkzoNobel will pursue the development and commercialisation of bio-based polymers. Itaconix will contribute a proprietary polymerisation technology to turn itaconic acid - obtained from sugars through fermentation - into polymers. 

"This innovation enables the production of polymers from renewable ingredients, which fits closely with our Planet Possible sustainability agenda of doing more with less. These bio-based polymers offer unique properties in applications essential to our everyday lives, ranging from water quality to cleaning and hygiene,” explained Peter Nieuwenhuizen, RD&I director for AkzoNobel’s specialty chemicals business.

Itaconix is a US subsidiary of Revolymer, which is also working with AkzoNobel on a marine coatings project. Kevin Matthews, CEO of Revolymer, said, “AkzoNobel has worldwide capabilities to utilise our itaconic acid polymers in many application areas. We believe this agreement is an important step for the further development of bio-based chemistry on a large scale."

Nieuwenhuizen added that the deal is the latest example of AkzoNobel's commitment to fostering innovation and approaching the topic in an open and collaborative way.

Earlier this month, the company launched Imagine Chemistry, an open innovation challenge aimed at start-ups and chemistry professionals to find new opportunities for innovation and sustainable growth.

Business Standard
