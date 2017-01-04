Altana acquires Solvay's formulated resins business

The specialty chemicals
group Altana
has acquired the formulated resins
business of Belgian chemical group Solvay. This business, which sells the products primarily under the Conap brand name, generated sales of approximately $ 20 million in 2015.
With the acquisition, Altana
takes over a research and production facility from Solvay
with 53 employees in Olean (New York, USA). Within the Altana
Group, the business will be integrated into Elantas
PDG Inc based in St. Louis (Missouri, USA) belonging to the Elantas Electrical Insulation
division. “By acquiring the formulated resins
business of Solvay
we are strengthening our position as a technology leader and expanding our business in North America,” said Martin Babilas, CEO of Altana
AG.
Conap products are used in electronics, electrical and specialty adhesive applications. “Formulated resins
from Solvay
perfectly complement our existing product portfolio. It strengthens our business in electronics and we will be able to offer our worldwide customers even more innovative solutions in the field of electrical insulation
and beyond,” said Dr Guido Forstbach, division president of Elantas
Electrical Insulation.
The Wesel (Germany) headquartered Altana
group, which recorded sales of more than Euro 2 billion in 2015, has four divisions - BYK Additives & Instruments, Eckart Effect Pigments, Elantas
Electrical Insulation, and Actega Coatings & Sealants. Elantas
produces insulating materials for the electrical and electronics industry. These products are found in electric motors, household appliances, cars, generators, transformers, capacitors, digital cameras, wind mills, computers, lamps, circuit boards, and sensors.
