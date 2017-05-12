Alternative chemicals separation technologies are worthwhile investments

In the chemical industry, separation processes, where large quality of chemical mixtures are separated into pure or purer forms, are highly developed. Distillation is by far the most widely used process for mixtures that can be vapourised. Separation processes require a great deal of energy, accounting for 10-15 percent of the world’s energy consumption, and contribute in similar proportions to greenhouse gas emissions. There is a need to develop more energy efficient methods to purify as a result of significant increases in global energy demands.

Improved approaches to chemical separations, if applied to the US petroleum, chemical and paper manufacturing sectors alone, could save $ 4 billion in annual energy costs and 100 million tonnes of CO2 emissions. Improvements in and have the potential to impact the industry. They could make 80 percent of separations methods ten times more energy efficient and open up endless opportunities in the chemical industry. Three areas could benefit from such improvements - hydrocarbons extraction, purification, and derivatives separation.

Hydrocarbons extraction

Hydrocarbons are the main ingredients for production of fuels, polymers and plastics. Global refineries process around 90 million barrels of crude (2 liter per person) per day, and consume about 230 Gigawatts (equivalent to the UK energy consumption). Modern distillation to extract hydrocarbons from crude oil involves pumping oil through pipes in hot furnaces and separating light molecules from heavy ones in downstream distillation towers. These are the tall, narrow columns that give refineries their distinctive skylines. The use of based separation technology can, in a number of circumstances, accomplish separations with considerable less energy (by an order of magnitude) than other methods.

Finding an alternative to distillation has been difficult because crude oil contains many complex molecules with various viscosities, some impurities, such as sulfur, and metals. Separation processes involving allow one or more species to pass through in preference to others. Active research is focusing on enhancing their efficiency in separating many types of molecules and their life time during operation at high temperatures to keep heavy oils flowing without becoming blocked by contaminants. Others are exploring the possibility of combining membrane separation and distillation, membrane processes performing part of the separation.

purification

such as and are important building blocks for a large number of Global annual production of and exceeds 200 million tonnes, which represents 30 kilograms per person. is produced from natural gas and crude oil by cracking. It is separated from a gas mixture containing ethane at high pressures and temperatures. Generally, separation from the associated paraffins (ethane and propane) is performed in a distillation column. Separation of and is among the most expensive industrial separations, alone accounting for 0.3 percent of global energy use, roughly equivalent to Singapore’s annual energy consumption.

Like in the case of crude oil, finding separation systems that do not require changes from one phase to another could reduce by a factor of ten the energy intensity of the process, and offset carbon emissions by a similar amount. Researchers have been exploring the use of Polymeric are limited by the selectivity of the polymers. Inorganic membranes, such as carbon membranes, are also being explored to separate gaseous at room temperature and moderate pressures. But, they have not achieved the effectiveness that would provide more than 99% pure High pressure sorbent technologies for - paraffin separations are also being explored, but they have not been scalable either.

derivatives separation

Benzene, a cyclic hydrocarbon, is a key component in the chemical industry. Its derivatives, such as toluene, ethylbenzene and xylene isomers, are all separated in distillation columns, consuming globally 50 Gigawatts, enough to power 40 million US homes. One important isomer, p-xylene, is used in the production of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which is used as polyester fiber, film, and resin for a variety of applications. Production of is a significant portion of the US chemical industry’s annual output. There is an increased pressure to produce with purities of 99.9 percent or more, instead of the typical purity of 99.5 to 99.7 percent. Separating xylene isomers is expensive because of their very close boiling points.

Improved processes are needed to reduce energy consumption in the purification of Advances in and could help to reduce the energy required in these processes. Researchers are exploring inorganic that will separate more efficiently than by conventional methods. Membrane separation of would require over 75 percent less energy than current technology. While UOP has pioneered the principle of adsorption separation in industrial scale for the production of p-xylene, scientific literature reports numerous patents and periodical articles on the use of several principles to separate xylene isomers.

