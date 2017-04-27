Arkema expands specialty molecular sieve production capacities in France

has inaugurated the new specialty capacity at the Honfleur (France) plant enabling the group to support its customers’ growth in the and markets, in particular in Asia and the Middle East.

This investment of about € 60 million supports the development of the high performance materials segment, represents one of the group’s growth drivers, and consolidates its position in the global molecular sieves market.

is the world’s second largest producer of molecular sieves. These products are used for their adsorption and dehydration properties, primarily in industrial gases and in some petrochemical plants, as well as in health (medical oxygen), construction, and pharmaceutical packaging applications.

The inauguration on the Honfleur site marks the official launch of the doubling of capacity for Arkema’s specialty molecular sieves dedicated to aromatics separation in petrochemicals, in particular xylene separation.

The new facility will enable to support its customers’ growth in the and markets, in particular in Asia and the Middle East, supplying the synthetic textile and PET bottle end-markets.

This capacity extension concerns two ultra high performance plants producing in particular the latest generation Siliporite SPX 5003.