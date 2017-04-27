TRENDING ON BS
Minda Group forms JV with Taiwan's Tung Thih Electronic for auto parts
Arkema expands specialty molecular sieve production capacities in France

This will enable the group to support its customers' growth in refining & petrochemicals markets

BS B2B Bureau  |  Paris, France 

Arkema has inaugurated the new specialty molecular sieve capacity at the Honfleur (France) plant enabling the group to support its customers’ growth in the refining and petrochemicals markets, in particular in Asia and the Middle East. 

This investment of about € 60 million supports the development of the high performance materials segment, represents one of the group’s growth drivers, and consolidates its position in the global molecular sieves market.

Arkema is the world’s second largest producer of molecular sieves. These products are used for their adsorption and dehydration properties, primarily in industrial gases and in some petrochemical plants, as well as in health (medical oxygen), construction, and pharmaceutical packaging applications.

The inauguration on the Honfleur site marks the official launch of the doubling of capacity for Arkema’s specialty molecular sieves dedicated to aromatics separation in petrochemicals, in particular xylene separation. 

The new facility will enable Arkema to support its customers’ growth in the refining and petrochemicals markets, in particular in Asia and the Middle East, supplying the synthetic textile and PET bottle end-markets.

This capacity extension concerns two ultra high performance molecular sieve plants producing in particular the latest generation Siliporite SPX 5003. 

