BASF acquires light management specialist Rolic AG

Acquisition broadens technology platform & product portfolio of BASF's display materials business

BS B2B Bureau  |  Allschwil, Switzerland 

BASF has acquired the Switzerland-based Rolic AG, a specialist in light management for advanced LCD/OLED displays, for an undisclosed amount. The transaction includes Rolic’s affiliates in Allschwil (Eindhoven, The Netherlands) and Shanghai, China. Rolic develops and sells ready-to-use formulations and functional film products for the display and security industry against forgery as well as barrier materials and films.

Rolic is a market and technology leader in photo-alignment materials. Panel makers use Rolic’s technology to meet the needs of end consumers looking for products featuring optimum image quality with high contrast and brilliance, as well as very low energy consumption.

“We are excited to have the Rolic team join BASF. The acquisition is a further step that reflects BASF’s strategic and long-term commitment to grow in the electronics industry,” said Dr Markus Kramer, president of BASF’s dispersions & pigments division.

Dr Lothar Laupichler, senior vice president of BASF’s global electronic materials business, added, “Our ability to deliver best-in-class technology solutions for next generation electronic devices and our local presence in all major markets are key success factors to respond to customer needs in this fast-moving, innovation-driven industry. We are convinced that bringing Rolic’s strong technology know-how and customer relationships together with BASF’s market reach will create new opportunities for co-developing next generation LCD and OLED displays featuring higher resolution, more brightness and deeper contrast.”

BASF’s dispersions & pigments division develops, produces and markets a range of high-quality pigments, resins, additives and polymer dispersions worldwide. These raw materials are used in formulations for coatings and paints, printing and packaging products, construction chemicals, adhesives, fibre bondings, plastics, paper as well as for electronic applications such as displays. 

