BASF & HP Indigo to co-develop water-based adhesive solutions

BASF’s water-based adhesive
systems are an environmentally compatible and economically rewarding alternative to conventional technologies when it comes to the lamination of flexible food packaging. The Epotal lamination systems offer significant advantages over solvent and solvent-less adhesives. Beside a lower carbon footprint, these systems provide increased flexibility and accelerated production procedures due to their unique polymer design.
“HP is constantly looking into faster turnaround time to extend the value of the digital printing
applications. This strategic collaboration with BASF, a leading player in the adhesive
industry, demonstrates our continued commitment to providing HP Indigo
customers full end-to-end solutions with extended performance,” said Nurit Raccah, labels and packaging media and materials business manager, Indigo division, HP.
“Recently we have developed innovative high-performance water-based adhesives for digital inks: Epotal DP3820X and Basonat LR 9056. In combination with HP Indigo
Pack Ready Coating these adhesives enable the production of retort pouches with best lamination quality,” informed Dr Axel Weiss, head of marketing dispersions for industrial adhesives Europe at BASF.
