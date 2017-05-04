BASF & HP Indigo to co-develop water-based adhesive solutions

has entered into a strategic collaboration with HP Indigo, a manufacturer of presses, to develop water-based solutions for that are specially tailored for the requirements of the ElectroInk process, a highly flexible and fast process.

BASF’s water-based systems are an environmentally compatible and economically rewarding alternative to conventional technologies when it comes to the lamination of flexible food packaging. The Epotal lamination systems offer significant advantages over solvent and solvent-less adhesives. Beside a lower carbon footprint, these systems provide increased flexibility and accelerated production procedures due to their unique polymer design.

“HP is constantly looking into faster turnaround time to extend the value of the applications. This strategic collaboration with BASF, a leading player in the industry, demonstrates our continued commitment to providing customers full end-to-end solutions with extended performance,” said Nurit Raccah, labels and packaging media and materials business manager, Indigo division, HP.

The expansion of into mainstream required a validation of various performances with the ElectroInk. Thus, accomplished several lamination solutions for including adhesives for dry lamination for food packaging.

“Recently we have developed innovative high-performance water-based adhesives for digital inks: Epotal DP3820X and Basonat LR 9056. In combination with Pack Ready Coating these adhesives enable the production of retort pouches with best lamination quality,” informed Dr Axel Weiss, head of marketing dispersions for industrial adhesives Europe at