Business Standard

BASF & HP Indigo to co-develop water-based adhesive solutions

These solutions will be specially tailored for requirements of HP Indigo's digital printing process

BS B2B Bureau  |  Ludwigshafen, Germany 

BASF & HP Indigo to co-develop water-based adhesive solutions

BASF has entered into a strategic collaboration with HP Indigo, a manufacturer of digital printing presses, to develop water-based adhesive solutions for flexible packaging that are specially tailored for the requirements of the HP Indigo ElectroInk process, a highly flexible and fast digital printing process.

BASF’s water-based adhesive systems are an environmentally compatible and economically rewarding alternative to conventional technologies when it comes to the lamination of flexible food packaging. The Epotal lamination systems offer significant advantages over solvent and solvent-less adhesives. Beside a lower carbon footprint, these systems provide increased flexibility and accelerated production procedures due to their unique polymer design.

“HP is constantly looking into faster turnaround time to extend the value of the digital printing applications. This strategic collaboration with BASF, a leading player in the adhesive industry, demonstrates our continued commitment to providing HP Indigo customers full end-to-end solutions with extended performance,” said Nurit Raccah, labels and packaging media and materials business manager, Indigo division, HP.

The expansion of HP Indigo digital printing into mainstream flexible packaging required a validation of various adhesive performances with the HP Indigo ElectroInk. Thus, BASF accomplished several lamination solutions for digital printing including adhesives for dry lamination for food packaging.

“Recently we have developed innovative high-performance water-based adhesives for digital inks: Epotal DP3820X and Basonat LR 9056. In combination with HP Indigo Pack Ready Coating these adhesives enable the production of retort pouches with best lamination quality,” informed Dr Axel Weiss, head of marketing dispersions for industrial adhesives Europe at BASF.

Business Standard
177 22

