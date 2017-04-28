Berger Paints to market auto refinish paints of Japan's Rock Paint in India

The Kolkata-based Berger India has signed an agreement with Japan's Co Ltd to market automotive refinish manufactured by in India. The products will be launched next month.

While Berger is already present in all areas of automotive in India, offers a wide range of high-quality, easy-to-use suited too the diverse needs of today's auto-refinish market.

Total automotive production in India stood at 76.1 kilotonnes (KT) in 2012-13 and is forecast to reach 134.7 KT by 2017-18. Kansai Nerolac, Asian PPG, Berger and AkzoNobel are some of the major players in the Indian automotive sector.

With rise in greenfield as well as brownfield projects in automotive sector, the demand for automotive in the country is expected to witness robust growth. Although the OEM segment accounts for 75 percent of the total market share in terms of volume, the refinish segment is expected to witness higher growth rates. This is the opportunity that Berger and aim to tap through this tie up.

“Both the companies are optimistic that the superior automotive refinish will have considerable demand in the Rs 20,000 crore automotive refinish market in India. The companies may discuss establishment of a joint venture in India at a later date,” said Berger in a press release.

In the last few months, Berger has been consolidating its industrial business with a series of tie-ups. Recently, the company joined hands with Chugoku Marine Ltd (CMP) of Japan for cooperation and collaboration in the field of marine and related industrial in India.

Berger India Ltd is the second largest paint company in India with a gross turnover of more than Rs 5,000 crores. The company is present in all segments of paint including decorative, automotive, industrial, protective and powder