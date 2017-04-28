Berger Paints to market auto refinish paints of Japan's Rock Paint in India

The Kolkata-based Berger Paints
India has signed an agreement with Japan's Rock Paint
Co Ltd to market automotive refinish paints
manufactured by Rock Paint
in India. The products will be launched next month.
While Berger Paints
is already present in all areas of automotive coatings
in India, Rock Paint
offers a wide range of high-quality, easy-to-use coatings
suited too the diverse needs of today's auto-refinish market.
Total automotive coatings
production in India stood at 76.1 kilotonnes (KT) in 2012-13 and is forecast to reach 134.7 KT by 2017-18. Kansai Nerolac, Asian PPG, Berger Paints
and AkzoNobel are some of the major players in the Indian automotive coatings
sector.
With rise in greenfield as well as brownfield projects in automotive sector, the demand for automotive paints
in the country is expected to witness robust growth. Although the OEM coatings
segment accounts for 75 percent of the total market share in terms of volume, the refinish coatings
segment is expected to witness higher growth rates. This is the opportunity that Berger Paints
and Rock Paint
aim to tap through this tie up.
“Both the companies are optimistic that the superior automotive refinish paints
will have considerable demand in the Rs 20,000 crore automotive refinish market in India. The companies may discuss establishment of a joint venture in India at a later date,” said Berger Paints
in a press release.
In the last few months, Berger Paints
has been consolidating its industrial paints
business with a series of tie-ups. Recently, the company joined hands with Chugoku Marine Paints
Ltd (CMP) of Japan for cooperation and collaboration in the field of marine and related industrial paints
in India.
Berger Paints
India Ltd is the second largest paint company in India with a gross turnover of more than Rs 5,000 crores. The company is present in all segments of paint including decorative, automotive, industrial, protective and powder coatings.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU