TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Chemicals » International News

Production in leather clusters down by 60% due to demonetisation: Assocham
Business Standard

A COMMERCIAL FEATURE

What's this ?

Commercial Feature is a Business Standard Digital Marketing Initiative.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing or editing these articles.

For further information, please write to assist@bsmail.in

BioAmber and CJ CheilJedang to set up bio-succinic acid plant in China

The 36,000-MT plant will meet growing demand for bio-succinic acid in China and Asia

BS B2B Bureau  |  Montreal, Canada 

Green chemistry image via Shutterstock.
Image via Shutterstock.

Canadian renewable materials company BioAmber Inc and South Korean-based CJ CheilJedang Corporation (CJCC) have agreed to form a joint venture in China to produce up to 36,000 metric tonnes of bio-succinic acid annually and commercialise the output in Asia.

The goal is to competitively produce bio-succinic acid in China and quickly penetrate the world’s largest succinic acid market. This can be achieved rapidly, cost effectively and with limited capital investment by retrofitting an existing CJCJ fermentation facility with BioAmber’s succinic acid technology. 

CJCJ would incur all capital costs required to retrofit their fermentation facility, including the capital needed during plant commissioning and startup, and production would begin in Q1 2018. If market demand were to subsequently exceed production capacity, the joint venture could expand production through debottlenecking and/or additional investment. The partners would also have a mutual right-of-first-refusal to retrofit additional CJCJ fermentation facilities globally.

CJCJ will control 65 percent stake in the JV, while BioAmber win own 35 percent. The JV will pay BioAmber a technology royalty for having access to BioAmber’s proven bio-succinic acid technology, and will pay CJCJ a tolling fee for producing bio-succinic acid on behalf of the JV. Both partners would be entitled to a share of the profits equal to their respective equity ownership positions.

The proposed joint venture is subject to certain conditions, including technical and commercial due diligence, with the definitive agreements expected to be signed by July 2017. As part of the letter of intent, BioAmber will be selling CJCJ bio-succinic acid manufactured at its Sarnia, Ontario plant, so that CJCJ can undertake market development in China and South Korea in the first half of 2017.

“This joint venture would allow us to quickly penetrate the Chinese and broader Asian market and accelerate cash flow and earnings for our shareholders. It would also serve as a blueprint for the build-out of additional bio-succinic acid production with very limited capital investment,” stated Jean-Francois Huc, CEO, BioAmber.

Dr Hang Duk Roh, head of CJ CheilJedang Bio, said, “This JV is an opportunity for CJCJ to leverage BioAmber’s unique, low pH yeast technology and utilise our existing fermentation assets more effectively in order to competitively supply the growing market for bio-succinic acid in Asia.”

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

BioAmber and CJ CheilJedang to set up bio-succinic acid plant in China

The 36,000-MT plant will meet growing demand for bio-succinic acid in China and Asia

The 36,000-MT plant will meet growing demand for bio-succinic acid in China and Asia
Canadian renewable materials company BioAmber Inc and South Korean-based CJ CheilJedang Corporation (CJCC) have agreed to form a joint venture in China to produce up to 36,000 metric tonnes of bio-succinic acid annually and commercialise the output in Asia.

The goal is to competitively produce bio-succinic acid in China and quickly penetrate the world’s largest succinic acid market. This can be achieved rapidly, cost effectively and with limited capital investment by retrofitting an existing CJCJ fermentation facility with BioAmber’s succinic acid technology. 

CJCJ would incur all capital costs required to retrofit their fermentation facility, including the capital needed during plant commissioning and startup, and production would begin in Q1 2018. If market demand were to subsequently exceed production capacity, the joint venture could expand production through debottlenecking and/or additional investment. The partners would also have a mutual right-of-first-refusal to retrofit additional CJCJ fermentation facilities globally.

CJCJ will control 65 percent stake in the JV, while BioAmber win own 35 percent. The JV will pay BioAmber a technology royalty for having access to BioAmber’s proven bio-succinic acid technology, and will pay CJCJ a tolling fee for producing bio-succinic acid on behalf of the JV. Both partners would be entitled to a share of the profits equal to their respective equity ownership positions.

The proposed joint venture is subject to certain conditions, including technical and commercial due diligence, with the definitive agreements expected to be signed by July 2017. As part of the letter of intent, BioAmber will be selling CJCJ bio-succinic acid manufactured at its Sarnia, Ontario plant, so that CJCJ can undertake market development in China and South Korea in the first half of 2017.

“This joint venture would allow us to quickly penetrate the Chinese and broader Asian market and accelerate cash flow and earnings for our shareholders. It would also serve as a blueprint for the build-out of additional bio-succinic acid production with very limited capital investment,” stated Jean-Francois Huc, CEO, BioAmber.

Dr Hang Duk Roh, head of CJ CheilJedang Bio, said, “This JV is an opportunity for CJCJ to leverage BioAmber’s unique, low pH yeast technology and utilise our existing fermentation assets more effectively in order to competitively supply the growing market for bio-succinic acid in Asia.”

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Subscribe to the Business Standard b2b Connect Newsletters and stay updated with latest news, features, events and more in key industries

Select one or more industry newsletters

Chemical
 
Plastic & Polymers
 
Pharma
 
Manufacturing
 
Hospitality
 
All of the above
 
 
 
Submit
 

BioAmber and CJ CheilJedang to set up bio-succinic acid plant in China

The 36,000-MT plant will meet growing demand for bio-succinic acid in China and Asia

Canadian renewable materials company BioAmber Inc and South Korean-based CJ CheilJedang Corporation (CJCC) have agreed to form a joint venture in China to produce up to 36,000 metric tonnes of bio-succinic acid annually and commercialise the output in Asia.

The goal is to competitively produce bio-succinic acid in China and quickly penetrate the world’s largest succinic acid market. This can be achieved rapidly, cost effectively and with limited capital investment by retrofitting an existing CJCJ fermentation facility with BioAmber’s succinic acid technology. 

CJCJ would incur all capital costs required to retrofit their fermentation facility, including the capital needed during plant commissioning and startup, and production would begin in Q1 2018. If market demand were to subsequently exceed production capacity, the joint venture could expand production through debottlenecking and/or additional investment. The partners would also have a mutual right-of-first-refusal to retrofit additional CJCJ fermentation facilities globally.

CJCJ will control 65 percent stake in the JV, while BioAmber win own 35 percent. The JV will pay BioAmber a technology royalty for having access to BioAmber’s proven bio-succinic acid technology, and will pay CJCJ a tolling fee for producing bio-succinic acid on behalf of the JV. Both partners would be entitled to a share of the profits equal to their respective equity ownership positions.

The proposed joint venture is subject to certain conditions, including technical and commercial due diligence, with the definitive agreements expected to be signed by July 2017. As part of the letter of intent, BioAmber will be selling CJCJ bio-succinic acid manufactured at its Sarnia, Ontario plant, so that CJCJ can undertake market development in China and South Korea in the first half of 2017.

“This joint venture would allow us to quickly penetrate the Chinese and broader Asian market and accelerate cash flow and earnings for our shareholders. It would also serve as a blueprint for the build-out of additional bio-succinic acid production with very limited capital investment,” stated Jean-Francois Huc, CEO, BioAmber.

Dr Hang Duk Roh, head of CJ CheilJedang Bio, said, “This JV is an opportunity for CJCJ to leverage BioAmber’s unique, low pH yeast technology and utilise our existing fermentation assets more effectively in order to competitively supply the growing market for bio-succinic acid in Asia.”

image
Business Standard
177 22