Budget proposes Rs 10k crore to clear fertiliser subsidy dues: Ananth Kumar

To reduce the burden of subsidy backlogs, a special banking arrangement of Rs 10000 crores has been approved in this to clear subsidy dues, said Ananth Kumar, Minister of and Fertilizers while addressing the media on Monday.

He added that the overall allocation for the Department of Fertilizer for the year 2017-18 is 74,235 crores. Stating that has been one of the fastest growing sectors in the last quarter, the Minister said, “Fertilisers, along with power, has been the torchbearer of achievement of this government.”

According to Ananth Kumar, the government has taken key measures to make the country self-sufficient in urea and other fertilisers like promoting energy efficiency in urea production, maximising indigenous urea production, timely import of urea and other fertilisers, prepositioning of fertilisers with the states during lean season to ensure adequate supply in the season and rationalising the subsidy. Such steps have resulted in highest ever production of 245 lakh metric tonne (LMT) of urea previous year, without adding additional capacity. Indigenous urea as well as imported urea have been neem coated. This has resulted in an increase in farm yield with less urea required and helped check black marketing and hoarding of urea.

The Union Cabinet has already given its nod for revival the three units – Gorakhpur & Sindri units of FCIL (Fertilizer Corporation Of India Ltd) and Baruni unit of HFCL (Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Ltd). Cabinet has also given its approval for setting up of new ammonia urea complex at Namrup within existing premises of Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizers Corporation Limited. Further, the Talcher plant will be the first ever unit to be revived based on the coal gasification technology, added.

Keeping in pace with the international market, the Department has engaged fertilisers companies to reduce the prices of DAP, MOP and complex fertilisers by Rs 125, 250 & 50 respectively per 50 gm bag from June, 2016. Prices of DAP has again been reduced by Rs 65 per 50 gm during December, 2016.

Informing about the implementation of policy of promotion of city compost, said that the Government of India approved policy on promotion of city compost in which Marketing Development Assistance (MDA) of Rs 1500 per MT has been provided for scaling of production and consumption of city compost. A provision of Rs 15 crores has been made for releasing the MDA during 2017-18 on sale of city compost.

Speaking about the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in subsidy payment it was informed by the Minister that a decision to implement the DBT in sector was announced during the speech of 2016-17 with a view to improve service delivery to farmers. The proposed DBT model in fertilisers is different from conventional system of continue to receive urea at statutory price and P&K fertilisers at subsidised prices in the market. The fertilisers companies used to receive subsidy on receipt of fertilises at the district, will now get subsidy after the fertilisers are sold to farmers/ beneficiaries by the retailers to point of sale (POS) machines through biometric authentication.

In the pharmaceutical sector, informed that under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) over 760 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are functioning across the country. With the government’s target to achieve 3000 JAKs, every tehsil would have one JAK soon. Currently over 450 medicines and 150 health supplements are available at around one-third the price of branded drugs at the JAKs.

Further, the Minister that parks are coming up at four locations including Vishakhapatnam, Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) and others in Gujarat and Telangana. also informed about the coming up of National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), the latest been set up at Jhalawar, Rajasthan. These institutes would lead to path breaking research in pharma sector and give a boost to creating a strong force of pharma scientists in the country.

Talking about achievements in & sector, Kumar informed about the focus of the government on establishing Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology (CIPET) and Petroleum, and Investment Regions (PCPIRs) and plastic parks to give a boost to the mission. This step would lead to the generation of over 39 lakh employments opportunities in times to come, he added.