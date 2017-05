The Cabinet has given its ex-post facto approval to the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Malaysia on development of a and manufacturing plant in Malaysia with off take to India and/or off take of existing surplus from Malaysia to India.

On April 1, 2017, Malaysia and India signed six MoUs - which included the MoU on setting up & manufacturing plant in Malaysia - paving the way for further economic growth and development between the two countries.

The project is expected to cost $ 2.1 billion with capacity to produce 2.4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of and 1.35 MTPA of and dedicated supplying to Indian market.

“The signing of MoU will ensure consistent supply of and to cater the need of the country at a lower price, if agreed to by both the participants,” said the government in a press statement.