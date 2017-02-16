CB&I to provide technology for propane dehydrogenation unit in China

CB&I, the provider of technology and infrastructure for the energy industry, has been awarded a contract by Science & Technology Co Ltd for the license and engineering design of a grassroots dehydrogenation (PDH) unit to be built in Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, China.

The unit will use CB&I's Catofin catalytic dehydrogenation technology and Clariant’s tailor-made Catofin catalyst to produce 600,000 metric tonnes per annum (TPA) of This unit has been optimised to reduce equipment piece-count and lower consumption, resulting in low investment and operating costs.

“ is pleased to have been selected by to provide the Catofin technology license for this new facility in China. Our Catofin technology continues to demonstrate low cost of production while providing proven reliability and flexibility to our customers,” said Philip Asherman, CB&I's president and chief executive officer.