Chartered Logistics bags Rs 34 crore contract from Gail

Chartered Logistics
Ltd has bagged a two year contract worth Rs 36.15 cr from Gail
India for the transportation of polymers
from Gail’s petrochemical
complex in Pata (Uttar Pradesh) to different parts of the country.
Gail
owns and operates a gas-based petrochemical
complex at Pata, near Kanpur (UP), having capacity of 410,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) of polymers. It uses Sclairtech polymerisation process licensed from Nova Chemicals, Canada, to produce LLDPE
and HDPE, with a nameplate capacity of 2,10,000 TPA and has two slurry based polymerisation processes licensed from Mitsui Chemicals, Japan, to produce HDPE, each with a nameplate capacity of 1,00,000 TPA. The company supplies these polymers
across India to the manufacturers of plastic products.
