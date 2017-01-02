TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Chemicals » News on Chemical Industry

Camlin Fine Sciences to buy 51% stake in Chinese chemical firm
Business Standard

A COMMERCIAL FEATURE

What's this ?

Commercial Feature is a Business Standard Digital Marketing Initiative.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing or editing these articles.

For further information, please write to assist@bsmail.in

Chartered Logistics bags Rs 34 crore contract from Gail

The logistics firm will transport polymers from Gail's Pata complex to different parts of India

BS B2B Bureau  |  Ahmedabad 

Gail's Pata petrochemical plant
Gail’s Pata petrochemical plant

Chartered Logistics Ltd has bagged a two year contract worth Rs 36.15 cr from Gail India for the transportation of polymers from Gail’s petrochemical complex in Pata (Uttar Pradesh) to different parts of the country. 

Gail owns and operates a gas-based petrochemical complex at Pata, near Kanpur (UP), having capacity of 410,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) of polymers. It uses Sclairtech polymerisation process licensed from Nova Chemicals, Canada, to produce LLDPE and HDPE, with a nameplate capacity of 2,10,000 TPA and has two slurry based polymerisation processes licensed from Mitsui Chemicals, Japan, to produce HDPE, each with a nameplate capacity of 1,00,000 TPA. The company supplies these polymers across India to the manufacturers of plastic products.

Chartered Logistics is one of the leading players in the logistics segment having a pan India presence with a fleet of 1000 trucks.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Chartered Logistics bags Rs 34 crore contract from Gail

The logistics firm will transport polymers from Gail's Pata complex to different parts of India

The logistics firm will transport polymers from Gail's Pata complex to different parts of India
Chartered Logistics Ltd has bagged a two year contract worth Rs 36.15 cr from Gail India for the transportation of polymers from Gail’s petrochemical complex in Pata (Uttar Pradesh) to different parts of the country. 

Gail owns and operates a gas-based petrochemical complex at Pata, near Kanpur (UP), having capacity of 410,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) of polymers. It uses Sclairtech polymerisation process licensed from Nova Chemicals, Canada, to produce LLDPE and HDPE, with a nameplate capacity of 2,10,000 TPA and has two slurry based polymerisation processes licensed from Mitsui Chemicals, Japan, to produce HDPE, each with a nameplate capacity of 1,00,000 TPA. The company supplies these polymers across India to the manufacturers of plastic products.

Chartered Logistics is one of the leading players in the logistics segment having a pan India presence with a fleet of 1000 trucks.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Subscribe to the Business Standard b2b Connect Newsletters and stay updated with latest news, features, events and more in key industries

Select one or more industry newsletters

Chemical
 
Plastic & Polymers
 
Pharma
 
Manufacturing
 
Hospitality
 
All of the above
 
 
 
Submit
 

Chartered Logistics bags Rs 34 crore contract from Gail

The logistics firm will transport polymers from Gail's Pata complex to different parts of India

Chartered Logistics Ltd has bagged a two year contract worth Rs 36.15 cr from Gail India for the transportation of polymers from Gail’s petrochemical complex in Pata (Uttar Pradesh) to different parts of the country. 

Gail owns and operates a gas-based petrochemical complex at Pata, near Kanpur (UP), having capacity of 410,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) of polymers. It uses Sclairtech polymerisation process licensed from Nova Chemicals, Canada, to produce LLDPE and HDPE, with a nameplate capacity of 2,10,000 TPA and has two slurry based polymerisation processes licensed from Mitsui Chemicals, Japan, to produce HDPE, each with a nameplate capacity of 1,00,000 TPA. The company supplies these polymers across India to the manufacturers of plastic products.

Chartered Logistics is one of the leading players in the logistics segment having a pan India presence with a fleet of 1000 trucks.

image
Business Standard
177 22