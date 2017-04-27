Covestro & STEM Learning to set up 4 mini science centres in Greater Noida

Covestro, the German manufacturer of high-performance polymer materials, in collaboration with Pvt Ltd, will set up four new mini science centres in Greater Noida to promote science education. The first centre was inaugurated on Tuesday at Jesus & Mary Convent School. The other three science centers are installed at Ft. Agnal School, Subhash ChandraBose Inter College and Dayavati Inter College in Greater Noida.

The mini science centres established by and aim to enhance awareness among teachers and students about the value of learning, with a special focus on science and mathematics. The initiative also encompasses a unique teachers’ training program and facility maintenance for two years.

“With a mission ‘To make the world a brighter place’, aspires to provide innovative solutions, which change the lives of people for better. Science education in India is facing several challenges today. The basic problem that has persisted since independence is our inability to provide schools with labs and equipment to be used while teaching science. The mini science centres are a powerful and innovative tool to revolutionise science education and make it increasingly accessible,” said in a press release.

These centres are an extension of a workshop conducted by India in New Delhi in October 2016, which was intended to drive among children; especially girls.

Speaking at the inauguration of the centre, Richard Northcote, chief sustainability officer, AG said, " aligns its CSR activities to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in order to contribute to improving the lives of those less fortunate in the the societies in which we operate. We believe these centres will benefit the youth of this area and contribute significantly to better enable these schools to build our children’s future, enabling them to make the world a brighter place tomorrow.”

Ajay Durrani, managing director, (India) Private Limited, added, “A robust culture of science and technology needs to be supplemented by sufficient infrastructure. After the success of Covestro’s STEM workshops we have been taking active measures to lend infrastructure support to our mission of promoting science education in India. Through such initiatives we will continue to push boundaries and enable a knowledge and research driven economy.”

The proposed centre will be placed closer to India’s plants and office locations. Proximity will help employees to voluntarily dedicate more time for the initiative.

Ashutosh Pandit, founder, STEM Learning, commented, “We value the growing partnership with to create a science revolution in India. STEM’s working science models are devised by experts with a close eye on the young, less-privileged children. Every school’s progress is mapped on regular intervals by us. We are bringing quality education to the rural regions, which will truly transform India. STEM has given a platform to thousands of students to create their own projects and their growth has been phenomenal.”