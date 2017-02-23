Cristal sells titanium dioxide business to Tronox for $1.673 billion

Limited has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the (TiO2) business of Cristal, a privately held global chemical and mining company, for $ 1.673 billion of cash and class A ordinary shares representing 24 percent ownership in pro forma Concurrently with this announcement, announced its intent to begin a process to sell its business. The cash portion of the purchase consideration is expected to be funded through proceeds from the sale of assets, including the sale of and selected other non-core assets if appropriate, and cash on hand.

Cristal is owned 79 percent by Saudi Arabia-based Tasnee and 20 percent by Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC).

The combination of the businesses of and Cristal creates the world's largest and most highly integrated pigment producer with assets and operations on six continents. The combined company will operate 11 pigment plants in eight countries with a total capacity of 1.3 million metric tonnes per annum and will have titanium feedstock operations in three countries with a total capacity of 1.5 million metric tonnes per annum.

“We are pleased to announce the highly synergistic combination of the businesses of and Cristal that will bring significant value to our shareholders, our customers and our employees,” said Tom Casey, Chairman and CEO.

He added, “Our intent to sell comes at an attractive time as the global market for natural soda ash is recovering and prices are improving. has continually sold every tonne of product it produces. The caliber of the workforce and their commitment to safe, high-quality production are unmatched in the natural soda ash industry.”

Mutlaq Al-Morished, CEO, Tasnee, commented, “This transaction enables Cristal and to position the combined businesses for long-term success in the industry. This also allows Tasnee to focus on its petrochemical assets, downstream business and other strategic business development opportunities, while substantially deleveraging its balance sheet.”

Limited is a global leader in the mining, production and marketing of inorganic minerals and The company's business operates four chemical manufacturing plants in three countries, and operates mines in South Africa and Australia. operates two trona ore mines and seven inorganic chemical manufacturing sites in the US.