New technologies to drive global biofuels demand to 67 bn gallons in 2022
Deepak Fertilisers starts production of NPK fertilisers at new Taloja plant

The Rs 800-crore plant will raise its capacity to 11 lakh MTPA from 3 lakh MTPA in a phased manner

Rakesh Rao  |  Mumbai 

Deepak Fertilisers to set up nitric acid plant in Dahej with Rs 550-cr investment

The Pune-based Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (DFPCL) has begun commercial production of NPK fertilisers, under its flagship brand Mahadhan, at its new plant in Taloja (Maharashtra). NPK fertilisers are primarily composed of three main elements - nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), and potassium (K), each of these being essential in plant nutrition.

The new facility, installed with the latest Incro technology and built with an investment of Rs 800 crores, has a provision of manufacturing multiple grades of fertilisers. This is the only fertiliser plant in India that has one-of-its kind fully automated bagging facility. The new facility is set to augment the company's production capacity by almost four times from the current 3 lakh tonne to 11 lakh tonne in a phased manner.

Maharashtra is the horticulture capital of the country with clear focus on grapes, pomegranate, banana, oranges, other fruits and vegetable crops which are amenable to NPK fertilisers. “Further, around 13 lakh MT of imported non-urea NPK fertilisers were consumed last year, providing a ready market for domestic NPK fertilisers and the capacity addition is a shining example of Make in India,” said the company in a press release.

With the increased capacity, DFPCL will be the largest manufacturer of NPK fertilisers in Maharashtra. In addition to its core markets of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat, the company will also cater to new geographies in Southern and Northern agrarian markets of the country. 

DFPCL offers a basket of over 48 traded products, which include bulk fertilisers, specialty fertilisers, water soluble fertilisers, micro nutrients and secondary nutrients. From the existing 4 million farmers, the company will now be able to provide crop nutrition solutions to over 7 million farmers. 

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals manufactures a multi-product portfolio spanning industrial chemicals, bulk and specialty fertilisers, farming diagnostics and solutions, and technical ammonium nitrate.

