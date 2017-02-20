Deepak Fertilisers starts production of NPK fertilisers at new Taloja plant

The Pune-based Deepak & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (DFPCL) has begun commercial production of fertilisers, under its flagship brand Mahadhan, at its new plant in Taloja (Maharashtra). are primarily composed of three main elements - nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), and potassium (K), each of these being essential in plant nutrition.

The new facility, installed with the latest Incro technology and built with an investment of Rs 800 crores, has a provision of manufacturing multiple grades of This is the only fertiliser plant in India that has one-of-its kind fully automated bagging facility. The new facility is set to augment the company's production capacity by almost four times from the current 3 lakh tonne to 11 lakh tonne in a phased manner.

Maharashtra is the horticulture capital of the country with clear focus on grapes, pomegranate, banana, oranges, other fruits and vegetable crops which are amenable to “Further, around 13 lakh MT of imported non- were consumed last year, providing a ready market for domestic and the capacity addition is a shining example of Make in India,” said the company in a press release.

With the increased capacity, will be the largest manufacturer of in Maharashtra. In addition to its core markets of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat, the company will also cater to new geographies in Southern and Northern agrarian markets of the country.

offers a basket of over 48 traded products, which include bulk fertilisers, specialty fertilisers, water soluble fertilisers, micro nutrients and secondary nutrients. From the existing 4 million farmers, the company will now be able to provide crop nutrition solutions to over 7 million farmers.

Deepak & Petrochemicals manufactures a multi-product portfolio spanning industrial chemicals, bulk and specialty fertilisers, farming diagnostics and solutions, and technical ammonium nitrate.