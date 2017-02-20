DSM buys Chinese solar PV backsheet maker Suzhou SunShine

Royal DSM, the Dutch firm that is active in health, nutrition and materials, has acquired the technology and other assets of the China-based New Materials Technology Co Ltd (Sunshine) - the manufacturer of a novel, high-performance (PV) backsheet based on co-extrusion technology.

In 2016, entered into a commercial alliance with Sunshine. Now, through this acquisition, will expand its product portfolio for the market to include sheets that protect cells.

energy has become an important source in the global energy mix over the past decade. However, for energy to reach grid parity and become globally more cost-competitive with energy from fossil fuels, the levelised cost of energy (LCOE) of needs to be reduced. backsheets are essential to the performance of modules: they increase both the modules’ durability and output (kWh). Building on the success of its industry-leading anti-reflective coating, now aims to commercialise a portfolio of innovations focused on lowering the cost of energy by providing solid, durable and sustainable materials solutions.

China is the world’s largest producer of modules and also has the greatest demand for backsheet coatings. According to Jianguo Wu, director of CPVT, China’s module production rose from 43 GW in 2015 to more than 75 GW in 2016 - and is expected to exceed 100 GW towards the end of China’s 13th Five-year Plan (2020). This steep growth underpins the very promising prospects for China’s industry.

Against this backdrop, new technologies have emerged for the market, resulting in high-performance backsheets at affordable cost. With this technology acquisition, embraces a new generation of innovative, adhesive - and non-fluorinated backsheets - balancing the needs of the rapidly developing industry with the need to protect the environment through sustainable products.