DSM buys Chinese solar PV backsheet maker Suzhou SunShine

Royal DSM, the Dutch firm that is active in health, nutrition and materials, has acquired the technology and other assets of the China-based Suzhou SunShine
New Materials Technology Co Ltd (Sunshine) - the manufacturer of a novel, high-performance solar photovoltaic
(PV) backsheet based on co-extrusion technology.
In 2016, DSM
entered into a commercial alliance with Sunshine. Now, through this acquisition, DSM
will expand its product portfolio for the solar PV
market to include polymer
sheets that protect PV solar
cells.
Solar
energy has become an important source in the global energy mix over the past decade. However, for solar
energy to reach grid parity and become globally more cost-competitive with energy from fossil fuels, the levelised cost of energy (LCOE) of solar PV
needs to be reduced. Polymer
backsheets are essential to the performance of solar PV
modules: they increase both the modules’ durability and output (kWh). Building on the success of its industry-leading anti-reflective coating, DSM
now aims to commercialise a portfolio of innovations focused on lowering the cost of solar
energy by providing solid, durable and sustainable materials solutions.
China is the world’s largest producer of photovoltaic
modules and also has the greatest demand for PV
backsheet coatings. According to Jianguo Wu, director of CPVT, China’s solar
module production rose from 43 GW in 2015 to more than 75 GW in 2016 - and is expected to exceed 100 GW towards the end of China’s 13th Five-year Plan (2020). This steep growth underpins the very promising prospects for China’s solar PV
industry.
Against this backdrop, new technologies have emerged for the Solar PV
market, resulting in high-performance backsheets at affordable cost. With this technology acquisition, DSM
embraces a new generation of innovative, adhesive - and non-fluorinated backsheets - balancing the needs of the rapidly developing PV
industry with the need to protect the environment through sustainable products.
