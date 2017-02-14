TRENDING ON BS
Monsanto starts work on $975-million Louisiana expansion project
Elementis buys personal care ingredients maker SummitReheis for $ 360 mn

The deal will help Elementis to strengthen its position in the $13-billion anti-perspirant market

BS B2B Bureau  |  London, UK 

Personal care products image via Shutterstock.
Elementis Plc has entered into an agreement to acquire SRLH Holdings Inc (SummitReheis), a personal care ingredients manufacturer, from an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $ 360 million. SummitReheis will become part of an enlarged personal care business within Elementis. For the year ended 31 December 2016, SummitReheis is expected to report revenue of $ 134 million and underlying EBITDA of approximately $ 28 million. 

The specialty chemicals maker SummitReheis produces a range of critical active ingredients and materials tailored for use in personal care, pharmaceutical and dental products. SummitReheis' anti-perspirant actives business (more than 60 per cent of its sales) is the global leader in the manufacture and sale of active ingredients for anti-perspirants and has long standing relationships with key consumer product companies across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Acquisition will create an enlarged personal care business with annual sales of approximately $ 200 million, significantly increasing the Elementis Group’s presence in this important end market. It will combine SummitReheis’ key active ingredients for anti-perspirants with Elementis’ enabling technology of hectorites and synthetic polymers. The deal will help Elementis to strengthen its position in the $13-billion anti-perspirant market with growth driven by increasing penetration in emerging markets and demand for premium and higher efficacy products in established geographies.

Paul Waterman, CEO of Elementis plc, said, “At our recent Capital Markets Day presentation, we highlighted the growth prospects in personal care as a key opportunity for Elementis, driven by long term positive demographic trends and an increasingly sophisticated consumer. Our leading position with proprietary hectorite and Rheoluxe rheology modifiers will be augmented by SummitReheis’ complementary position in specialty additives for anti-perspirants, pharmaceuticals and dental products. The Group is well positioned to capitalise on this acquisition through the enhanced geographic footprint and strong customer relationships that it brings. Together with our existing business, the acquisition of SummitReheis is transformative for our personal care business, creating a substantial, high return platform that will help accelerate our Reignite Growth strategy.”

