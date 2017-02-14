Elementis buys personal care ingredients maker SummitReheis for $ 360 mn

Plc has entered into an agreement to acquire SRLH Holdings Inc (SummitReheis), a ingredients manufacturer, from an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $ 360 million. will become part of an enlarged business within For the year ended 31 December 2016, is expected to report revenue of $ 134 million and underlying EBITDA of approximately $ 28 million.

The specialty maker produces a range of critical active ingredients and materials tailored for use in personal care, pharmaceutical and dental products. SummitReheis' anti-perspirant actives business (more than 60 per cent of its sales) is the global leader in the manufacture and sale of active ingredients for anti-perspirants and has long standing relationships with key consumer product companies across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Acquisition will create an enlarged business with annual sales of approximately $ 200 million, significantly increasing the Group’s presence in this important end market. It will combine SummitReheis’ key active ingredients for anti-perspirants with Elementis’ enabling technology of hectorites and synthetic polymers. The deal will help to strengthen its position in the $13-billion anti-perspirant market with growth driven by increasing penetration in emerging markets and demand for premium and higher efficacy products in established geographies.

Paul Waterman, CEO of plc, said, “At our recent Capital Markets Day presentation, we highlighted the growth prospects in as a key opportunity for Elementis, driven by long term positive demographic trends and an increasingly sophisticated consumer. Our leading position with proprietary hectorite and Rheoluxe rheology modifiers will be augmented by SummitReheis’ complementary position in specialty additives for anti-perspirants, pharmaceuticals and dental products. The Group is well positioned to capitalise on this acquisition through the enhanced geographic footprint and strong customer relationships that it brings. Together with our existing business, the acquisition of is transformative for our business, creating a substantial, high return platform that will help accelerate our Reignite Growth strategy.”