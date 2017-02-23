Evonik-Grupo Idesa JV CyPlus opens sodium cyanide plant in Mexico

TRENDING ON BS
A Schulman joins coalition to advance gas storage technology for automotive
Business Standard

BS B2B Bureau  |  Essen, Germany 

CyPlus

CyPlus Idesa, a 50:50 joint venture of Grupo Idesa and Evonik, opened a new sodium cyanide production plant in Coatzacoalcos (Veracruz, Mexico).

The new sodium cyanide plant has a capacity of 40,000 metric tonnes and uses hydrocyanic acid & cyanide technologies. Special attention was dedicated to the compliance of all environmental and safety regulations ensuring that production of sodium cyanide complies with the provisions of the ‘International Cyanide Management Code’ (ICMC). 

Mining operations in the gold and silver mining industry use sodium cyanide to extract precious metals from the mineral. Mexico is the number one producer of silver in the world and ranks among the top 15 producers of gold worldwide.

“The new local production facility will make us an even better and more flexible supplier for our customers in the region. The facility represents another important step in the growth strategy of Evonik,” said Dr Klaus Engel, Chairman of the Excecutive Board of Evonik Industries. 

CyPlus Idesa started up production in close and trustful collaboration with the joint venture partner, who already operates chemical plants in Coatzacoalcos. Evonik has brought production technology and process know how to the joint project, while Grupo Idesa made key contributions based on its more than sixty years of experience in the Mexican chemical sector. 

