Evonik-Grupo Idesa JV CyPlus opens sodium cyanide plant in Mexico

Idesa, a 50:50 joint venture of and Evonik, opened a new production plant in Coatzacoalcos (Veracruz, Mexico).

The new plant has a capacity of 40,000 metric tonnes and uses hydrocyanic acid & cyanide technologies. Special attention was dedicated to the compliance of all environmental and safety regulations ensuring that production of complies with the provisions of the ‘International Cyanide Management Code’ (ICMC).

operations in the gold and silver industry use to extract precious metals from the mineral. Mexico is the number one producer of silver in the world and ranks among the top 15 producers of gold worldwide.

“The new local production facility will make us an even better and more flexible supplier for our customers in the region. The facility represents another important step in the growth strategy of Evonik,” said Dr Klaus Engel, Chairman of the Excecutive Board of Industries.

Idesa started up production in close and trustful collaboration with the joint venture partner, who already operates chemical plants in Coatzacoalcos. has brought production technology and process know how to the joint project, while made key contributions based on its more than sixty years of experience in the Mexican chemical sector.