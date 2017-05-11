ExxonMobil Chemical to acquire Jurong Aromatics' plant in Singapore

Chemical Company has signed an agreement with Corporation Pte Ltd to acquire its plant located on Jurong Island in Singapore.

The plant, one of the largest in the world with an annual production capacity of 1.4 million tonnes, presents operational and logistical synergies for ExxonMobil’s integrated refining and petrochemical complex nearby. The company expects to complete the transaction in the second half of 2017.

“As a leading global manufacturer of aromatics, the addition of this aromatics plant to our existing operations in Singapore will help us better serve our customers in key Asian growth markets. We continue to make strategic investments to ensure is well positioned to meet increasing global demand for chemical products,” said Matthew Aguiar, senior vice president of basic chemicals, intermediates and synthetics for Chemical Company.

Singapore is home to ExxonMobil’s largest integrated refining and petrochemical complex, which has a crude oil processing capacity of 592,000 barrels per day and includes two world-scale steam crackers. Acquisition of the plant will increase ExxonMobil’s Singapore aromatics production to over 3.5 million tonnes per year, of which 1.8 million tonnes is

“Our growth in Singapore is driven by the expected increase in global demand for chemical products over the next decade of nearly 45 percent, or about 4 percent per year, which is a faster pace than energy demand and economic growth. Nearly three-quarters of the increased demand is expected to be in Asia Pacific as a result of its rising prosperity and a growing middle class,” said Neil Chapman, president of Chemical Company.

has operated in Singapore for more than 120 years and is one of the country’s largest international manufacturing investors. Singapore’s integrated petrochemical complex can process a wide range of feedstocks, from light gases to crude oil. Later this year, the complex will begin the phased start-up of new 230,000 tonne-per-year specialty polymers facilities that will produce halobutyl rubber and performance resins for adhesive applications.