GE and Toyo to jointly work on digital solutions for chemical projects

Two companies will explore digital solutions for fertiliser and petrochemicals industry

BS B2B Bureau  |  Tokyo, Japan 

General Electric Company (GE) and Toyo Engineering Corporation on December 22, 2016 signed a memorandum of understanding for a joint project to explore digital solutions for the fertiliser and petrochemicals industry.

Under the MOU, GE and Toyo will jointly work to evaluate, define and confirm the technical and economic feasibility of the deploying of GE Predix, a unique cloud-based platform built exclusively for industry, and asset performance management (APM) software, to implement specific solutions for pre-FEED, FEED, EPC, commissioning, operation and maintenance phases of fertiliser and petrochemicals facilities.

GE has a strong track record in providing asset reliability solutions across the oil & gas segments around the world, through advanced sensors, combination of data driven and physic based analytics, and troubleshooting expertise. Toyo brings its complementary expertise on processes and plant operations as EPC contractor of fertiliser and petrochemicals plants and as licensor of urea synthesis and granulation technologies.

