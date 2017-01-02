GE and Toyo to jointly work on digital solutions for chemical projects

General Electric Company (GE) and Engineering Corporation on December 22, 2016 signed a memorandum of understanding for a joint project to explore digital solutions for the and industry.

Under the MOU, and will jointly work to evaluate, define and confirm the technical and economic feasibility of the deploying of Predix, a unique cloud-based platform built exclusively for industry, and asset performance management (APM) software, to implement specific solutions for pre-FEED, FEED, EPC, commissioning, operation and maintenance phases of and facilities.

has a strong track record in providing asset reliability solutions across the oil & gas segments around the world, through advanced sensors, combination of data driven and physic based analytics, and troubleshooting expertise. brings its complementary expertise on processes and plant operations as EPC contractor of and plants and as licensor of urea synthesis and granulation technologies.