GE and Toyo to jointly work on digital solutions for chemical projects

General Electric Company (GE) and Toyo
Engineering Corporation on December 22, 2016 signed a memorandum of understanding for a joint project to explore digital solutions for the fertiliser
and petrochemicals
industry.
Under the MOU, GE
and Toyo
will jointly work to evaluate, define and confirm the technical and economic feasibility of the deploying of GE
Predix, a unique cloud-based platform built exclusively for industry, and asset performance management (APM) software, to implement specific solutions for pre-FEED, FEED, EPC, commissioning, operation and maintenance phases of fertiliser
and petrochemicals
facilities.
GE
has a strong track record in providing asset reliability solutions across the oil & gas segments around the world, through advanced sensors, combination of data driven and physic based analytics, and troubleshooting expertise. Toyo
brings its complementary expertise on processes and plant operations as EPC contractor of fertiliser
and petrochemicals
plants and as licensor of urea synthesis and granulation technologies.
