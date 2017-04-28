Govt plans Rs 50,000 cr investment for revival of closed fertiliser plants

An investment to the tune of Rs 50,000 crores is being undertaken for revival of closed fertiliser plants and setting up of gas pipeline network to connect Eastern India to the National Gas Grid, according to Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The government is in process of reviving four major fertiliser plants - Gorakhpur, Barauni, Sindri and Talcher, for enhancing domestic fertiliser production and ensuring availability which will give an impetus to the vital agricultural sector there by aiding the Second Green Revolution. A joint review meeting on revival plans for closed fertiliser projects under Ministry of and Fertilizers was held in New Delhi yesterday.

“With the revival of the fertiliser projects, Gorakhpur, Barauni, Sindri and Talcher, an additional annual production capacity of 75 lakh metric tonne (LMT) will be created making India self-reliant in meeting the annual domestic demand of around 320 LMT, from being a net importer currently. Financial allocations and the ground level work would start in 2017 and the five plants would become fully functional by 2020-21,” said Ananth Kumar, Minister for & Fertilizers, after the meeting.

To achieve the goals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Fertilizer security for food security’, the Ministry of & Fertilizers, in coordination with Ministries of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Power & Coal, is following a two-pronged strategy. This strategy includes existing fertiliser capacity augmentation by increasing the efficiency of the plants and revival of closed fertiliser projects.

According to Dharmendra Pradhan, investment of about Rs 50,000 crores will required for revival of closed fertiliser plants and setting up of gas pipeline network to connect Eastern India to the National Gas Grid.

During the meeting, the progress of the construction of the pipeline network in eastern India, including the 2,650 km Jagdishpur-Haldia & Bokaro-Dhamra Natural Gas Pipeline, popularly known as ‘Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga’, and the 50 LMT Dhamra LNG terminal was reviewed. A total investment of Rs 13,000 crores for the pipeline and of Rs 6,000 crores for Dhamra LNG terminal is going to be undertaken, added.

The Minister said that this pipeline network would provide uninterrupted feedstock linkage to the revived fertiliser plants, wherein Gorakhpur, Barauni and Sindri plants would be natural gas based and Talcher would be coal gasification technology based, for which coal linkages have already been provided. Pradhan added that the foundation stones for the five fertilizer plants would be laid down post monsoon this year and would be completed by 2020-21.

The Talcher unit is being revived by a consortium of PSUs namely Rashtriya & Fertilizers (RCF), Gas Authority of India (GAIL), Coal India Ltd. (CIL) and FCIL by investing Rs 8,000 crores. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), CIL & National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) have registered a special purpose vehicle (SPV) by name Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) for revival of closed plants of FCIL at Gorakhpur and Sindri and of Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd (HFCL) at Barauni, by an investment of Rs 20,000 crores. An Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) has also been constituted to oversee the revival process.