Grupa Azoty to use Thyssenkrupp's technology for nitric acid plant

The plant, located at Pulawy (Poland), is key to Grupa Azoty's plans to develop fertiliser project

The plant, located at Pulawy (Poland), is key to Grupa Azoty's plans to develop fertiliser project

Polish company Group has signed a contract with Industrial Solutions AG of Germany for the grant of a licence for a production technology, including the delivery of process documentation and key equipment, and for the supervision over plant installation and start-up.



The construction of the new production unit, located at Pulawy (Poland), is a key element of Grupa Azoty’s project to develop production, which also covers the construction of new neutralisation and production units. In addition, the existing four production lines will be modernised, which will increase the production capacity and improve the consumption rates of the main production feedstocks and energy carriers. The unit’s environmental impact will be substantially reduced. The total value of the project is PLN 695 million (about $ 180 million).



“It is currently the largest investment project underway in the Group’s segment and the Pulawy plant’s largest one in more than a decade. The segment is particularly important for the entire Group as it generates about 60 percent of its revenue. The steps that Pulawy is taking are to prepare a base for the manufacture of modern fertilisers, thus filling the gap in our offering,” says Jacek Janiszek, president of Pulawy.



In addition to significantly enhancing the production scale and efficiency, the project will largely contribute to improving the efficiency of nitric acid-based production. A part of the output of the new (fifth) unit will be processed on a new line for the production of speciality liquid and solid fertilisers: magnesium nitrate, calcium nitrate and potassium nitrate, with a target capacity of 600 tonnes per day.



“We plan to invest more than PLN 1 billion ($ 259 million) in the nitrate fertilisers area by 2021. In addition to the new unit, we will also build two nitrate mechanical granulation lines. These investments will allow us to market new products, awaited by farmers. In the next four years, Pulawy will expand its product range by six new fertilisers,” added Andrzej Skwarek, member of the Management Board of Pulawy.



The new fertilisers will serve as the base for blended fertilisers manufactured at the Dobre Miasto plant based on fertilisers produced in other Group’s plants.



BS B2B Bureau